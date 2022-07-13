FWP hosting meetings on new elk management plan

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is in the process of updating the state’s elk management plan and is asking the public to comment on important elements such as desired population.

By law, state wildlife officials are required to manage elk to specific population targets, called “objectives,” which are contained in the elk management plan. Each district’s objective was determined through a combination of biological carrying capacity, but also the tolerance of local landowners.

The plan also houses desired herd structures. For example, the management plan does not set a specific regulation, but may say a certain district should be managed for older-aged bulls or a certain bull-cow ratio. Subsequent regulations would then aim to meet those targets.

The current plan was written in 2005 and is widely considered outdated. In 2020 FWP began the process of re-writing the plan with a working group, and has recently held several public coping meetings seeking input on the current objectives, whether they should be changed and what challenges face local elk herds.

But so far, officials say the meetings have been sparsely attended and the agency has received relatively few comments — and that may be a bit surprising given the intense interest elk issues typically draw.

“If you’re interested in elk management in Montana, we need to hear from you on this,” FWP Director Hank Worsech said in a statement. “Please attend a meeting in your area, go online, read through the information and make comments.”

Following the current scoping period, FWP plans to release a draft plan for public comment. A final plan is expected next summer.

Information on current elk population objectives and a schedule of upcoming meetings is available at fwp.mt.gov. The deadline to comment is Oct. 15.