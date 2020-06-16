Fungus causing disease fatal to bats detected in Montana for first time

Hanauska-Brown noted that in some locations in the east, tens of thousands of dead bats have been recorded.

The powdery white fungus grows on the skin of hibernating bats, often on the face. The fungus causes a number of problems, one of which is that it irritates bats, causing them to arouse early from hibernation and search for water and food. Food is obviously scarce in winter, and this early arousal can exhaust fat stores that bats need to survive the winter.

Biologists in Montana have expected to reach the state particularly after neighboring states saw detections in recent years. The disease is tracked by county and although Montana is now considered a positive state for the fungus, it does not immediately trigger management action from state officials beyond further surveillance and testing.

Unlike bats in many areas which tend to hibernate in large colonies in caves, Montana’s 15 species of bats prefer smaller numbers in places like cracks in limestone canyons and some roost in trees. But biologists do not yet know if that will help mitigate the disease in the state.