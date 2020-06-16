Fungus causing disease fatal to bats detected in Montana for first time

The fungus that causes the deadly bat disease white-nose syndrome has been detected for the first time in Montana.
Samples taken from bridges in Daniels, Richland and Fallon counties tested positive for the fungus. However, the detection does not necessarily confirm the presence of white-nose syndrome and biologists are planning additional investigation, including searching for dead bats.
Last month the North Dakota Game and Fish Department reported a cluster of bat deaths from white-nosed syndrome just over the Montana border. Of the 20 dead bats, six were submitted and all tested positive for the fungus and the disease.
“We usually see the fungus about one or two years before bat mortalities,” FWP’s Nongame Wildlife Management Bureau chief Lauri Hanauska-Brown said. “The trick here is we know it killed bats 30 miles east of the (Montana) border and we’ve never sampled these (Montana) sites before.”
The disease has been in North America since at least 2006, killing an estimated 6.7 million bats. It has been confirmed in 35 states and seven Canadian provinces. It can wipe out entire colonies of bats and has caused dramatic population declines in eastern states. As some of nature’s best insect controllers, that has everyone from biologists to the agricultural industry concerned and tracking the disease.
Hanauska-Brown noted that in some locations in the east, tens of thousands of dead bats have been recorded.
The powdery white fungus grows on the skin of hibernating bats, often on the face. The fungus causes a number of problems, one of which is that it irritates bats, causing them to arouse early from hibernation and search for water and food. Food is obviously scarce in winter, and this early arousal can exhaust fat stores that bats need to survive the winter.
Biologists in Montana have expected to reach the state particularly after neighboring states saw detections in recent years. The disease is tracked by county and although Montana is now considered a positive state for the fungus, it does not immediately trigger management action from state officials beyond further surveillance and testing.
Unlike bats in many areas which tend to hibernate in large colonies in caves, Montana’s 15 species of bats prefer smaller numbers in places like cracks in limestone canyons and some roost in trees. But biologists do not yet know if that will help mitigate the disease in the state.
“We can hope that the disease moves through and because we don’t have these dense populations, we can hope the disease moves through,” Hanauska-Brown said, adding that biologists are also questioning whether Montana’s caves may be too dry or the wrong temperature range to support the fungus. The largest hibernating population in Montana is about 2,000 animals, she said.
FWP has temporarily halted the capture of all live bats due to unknown risks of COVID-19-infected humans inadvertently transferring the virus to bats. Biologists are now collecting bat droppings in eastern Montana.
White-nose syndrome is not known to affect humans, pets, livestock or other wildlife.
FWP asks anyone who sees a sick or recently deceased bat or group of bats not to handle them but to notify health officials or state biologists, who can provide further guidance. Callers can reach FWP at 406-247-2966 in FWP’s Region 5, 406-228-3725 in FWP’s Region 6, or at 406-234-0948 in FWP’s Region 7.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!