Fungus causing deadly bat disease found in Montana for first time

The fungus that causes the deadly bat disease white-nose syndrome has been detected for the first time in Montana.

Samples taken from bridges in Daniels, Richland and Fallon counties tested positive for the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans. However, the detection does not necessarily confirm the presence of the disease, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The samples were tested by the USGS National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The center and FWP are monitoring the situation and further testing will be conducted.

“We are disappointed but not at all surprised at this finding,” FWP’s Nongame Wildlife Management Bureau chief Lauri Hanauska-Brown said in a statement. “As the fungus and this deadly disease have moved across the states we knew it was only a matter of time.”

The disease has been in North America since at least 2006, killing an estimated 6.7 million bats. It has been confirmed in 35 states and seven Canadian provinces. It can wipe out entire colonies of bats and has caused dramatic population declines in eastern states.