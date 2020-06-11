Forest Service withdraws Augusta-area project following litigation

The U.S. Forest Service has withdrawn an Augusta-are prescribed burning project challenged by an environmental interest group.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest announced this week the withdrawing of the Elk Smith project located about 15 miles southwest of Augusta. The 10,000-acre project was green-lighted last year and authorizes prescribed burning within the 1988 Canyon Creek fire scar. The agency cited potential spread of wildfire due to downed trees and thick regrowth as the purpose of the project.
In April, Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed a federal lawsuit challenging Elk Smith. The group alleged that the Forest Service did not fully analyze the project’s effects on wildlife including wolverines and grizzly bears as well as provided conflicting information on potential wildfire risks in the area.
In citing a 2010 analysis of the area, the lawsuit pointed out than in a three-tiered risk assessment, only about 5% of the area is considered “a significant departure from historic conditions” for wildfire cycles while nearly 60% was considered within the “normal” range. That only 5% fell into the “significant” tier was not cited in the project’s environmental assessment or final decision, the lawsuit stated.
In withdrawing the project, District Ranger Michael Munoz is defending the project from litigation.
“I have decided it is in the best interest of the public to not incur the continued expense of the litigation, and instead I will direct my staff to review the project in consideration of the recently updated Tri-County Community Wildfire Protection Plan CWPP (2020),” he said in a statement.
Following the announcement, alliance Executive Director Mike Garrity said the area is naturally regenerating post-wildfire and that the natural processes should be allowed to proceed without human intervention.
“The alliance filed a lawsuit to stop this project in April and we are thrilled that the Forest Service has backed off the senseless idea to log and burn these young trees in the majestic area of the Rocky Mountain Front,” he said in a statement. “The Forest Service's own documents – which were omitted from the environmental analysis – show the area has not significantly departed from historic natural conditions. The Forest Service's 2010 Landscape Assessment actually found that 58% of the landscape is within the historic range, and only 5% of the landscape has experienced a significant departure from historic conditions. Yet the Forest Service did not disclose this inconvenient fact to the public. "
"More specifically, the landscape assessment map indicates that little, if any, of the project area has significantly departed from historic conditions,” he continued. "Instead it appears that at least a portion of all or most of the tree-cutting units for the project occur in an area that is within historic range.”
After the Forest Service conducts additional analysis on the project the agency may decide to bring it back. That will include additional public comment under a new decision.
“Successful wildfire management across this expansive three quarters of a million acre landscape has proven time and again an invaluable ingredient to conserving these public lands for the present, and I’m confident prescribed fire will remain a key component in managing this large landscape for future generations to come,” Munoz said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!