Forest Service withdraws Augusta-area project following litigation

In withdrawing the project, District Ranger Michael Munoz is defending the project from litigation.

“I have decided it is in the best interest of the public to not incur the continued expense of the litigation, and instead I will direct my staff to review the project in consideration of the recently updated Tri-County Community Wildfire Protection Plan CWPP (2020),” he said in a statement.

Following the announcement, alliance Executive Director Mike Garrity said the area is naturally regenerating post-wildfire and that the natural processes should be allowed to proceed without human intervention.

“The alliance filed a lawsuit to stop this project in April and we are thrilled that the Forest Service has backed off the senseless idea to log and burn these young trees in the majestic area of the Rocky Mountain Front,” he said in a statement. “The Forest Service's own documents – which were omitted from the environmental analysis – show the area has not significantly departed from historic natural conditions. The Forest Service's 2010 Landscape Assessment actually found that 58% of the landscape is within the historic range, and only 5% of the landscape has experienced a significant departure from historic conditions. Yet the Forest Service did not disclose this inconvenient fact to the public. "