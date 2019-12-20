The U.S. Forest Service gave final approval Friday for a revamped forestry project near Lincoln after a wildfire burned through the project area in 2017.
Following the 13,000-acre Park Creek fire, the Forest Service withdrew the Stonewall Vegetation Project for additional analysis. Because the landscape changed significantly during the blaze, the agency felt the previous analysis inadequate and a federal judge overseeing litigation over the project allowed them to withdraw it.
Stonewall drew national attention among those pushing reforms to environmental litigation, including Republicans U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte. While the project included wildfire mitigation among its goals, a federal judge had temporarily halted the project in response to litigation filed by two environmental watchdog groups when the blaze sparked.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council argued that the project would degrade wildlife habitat and that the Forest Service had not shown the danger of wildfire to be imminent.
Lincoln District Ranger Michael Stansberry said in a previous interview that officials still have concerns about “heavy fuels” in the prevailing wind path to Lincoln.
“It’s imperative that we do the best for the community in putting forward this good project,” he said when the project received its initial nod.
Stansberry went on to say that the Park Creek fire did provide a number of positives in the area ecologically and had burned in varying severity, which officials refer to as a “mosaic.” Officials have seen a pulse in insects related to the burned area, which is typical following a wildfire, he added.
The project includes timber work and prescribed fire on about 1,400 acres north and west of Lincoln. That is a drop of about 8,500 acres proposed in the original project. Goals of the project include reducing beetle-killed trees, creating a greater mix of tree species and ages and creating fuel breaks in case a wildfire burns toward Lincoln.
Work would likely begin in 2021, Stansberry said.
Contracts for timber and other work tied to the original project had to be let go given the amount of time that has passed, he said.
