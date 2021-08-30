Five tips Montana game wardens want to give you, before you hunt

Here are five things Montana's game wardens would like to tell every hunter before their trip begins. Thanks go to Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkaluk for this information.

1. Have a plan. Know where you're going — specifically — and what you're hunting for, and all applicable regulations. Whether a violation is intentional or unintentional, it's still a violation. Inadvertent violations usually stem from a lack of preparedness.

2. Let somebody know your plan — particularly where you'll be and when you expect to return. For obvious reasons.

3. Make sure you have legal access. If you're hunting on private land, that means making sure you have up-to-date permission. Hunting without landowner permission is the ticket wardens write more frequently than any other.

