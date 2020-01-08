{{featured_button_text}}
Hooked on Fishing at the Regulating Reservoir

A group of East Valley Middle School students try their luck at ice fishing at the Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir in this IR file photo.

 Thom Bridge, thom.bridge@helenair.com

A few rainbow trout are being caught through the ice in the mornings while using pink or orange jigs tipped with a maggot or worm, in 10 feet of water or less. Anglers are not able to access deeper water, so no yellow perch or walleye are being caught. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 8 inches in Broadwater Bay, but 2 inches out from that. Closer to the Ponds there is 6 to 10 inches, while Confederate Bay has 4 inches of ice. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: No Ice Reported- except for Lake Helena where there is 2 to 8 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: No Ice Reported. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has been great. Using Hali or similar ice jigs and maggots or corn in 30 to 40 feet of water has been working well. Lots of small perch are also being picked up just off the bottom with various ice jigs. There is 6 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

