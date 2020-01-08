A few rainbow trout are being caught through the ice in the mornings while using pink or orange jigs tipped with a maggot or worm, in 10 feet of water or less. Anglers are not able to access deeper water, so no yellow perch or walleye are being caught. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 8 inches in Broadwater Bay, but 2 inches out from that. Closer to the Ponds there is 6 to 10 inches, while Confederate Bay has 4 inches of ice. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: No Ice Reported- except for Lake Helena where there is 2 to 8 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: No Ice Reported. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
You have free articles remaining.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has been great. Using Hali or similar ice jigs and maggots or corn in 30 to 40 feet of water has been working well. Lots of small perch are also being picked up just off the bottom with various ice jigs. There is 6 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.