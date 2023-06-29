Two Forest Service roads near Rimini reopen

Both Forest Service Road 299 east of Rimini and Minnehaha Road west of Rimini have officially reopened, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

Earlier this month the Forest Service closed FSR 299 due to a rockslide and Minnehaha due to a washout.

State seeks comment on elk plan

Elk hunters interested in how Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks manages elk will get a chance to weigh in on the new draft elk management plan.

The plan is available on FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/draft-elk-plan. The public may comment on the plan until July 31.

The plan was crafted after public outreach last summer and fall when FWP staff met with the public, landowners, hunters and others at nearly 50 meetings around the state.

FWP hopes the new plan will balance habitat capacity, landowner tolerance and elk hunter feedback on their desired hunting experience in crafting population goals for each hunting district. Elk goals look at population numbers, as well as bull-to-cow ratios as a way of meeting this balance.

“This plan will serve as our guiding document for elk management, and so it’s critical that we hear from hunters, outfitters, landowners and others during this public commenting timeframe,” FWP Director Dustin Temple said.

The plan also lays out management tools for FWP and the circumstance under which they’d be used depending on population. The idea would be to match elk population status and herd make-up (bull-to-cow ratios) with the prescribed tools to reach goals.

To comment or see the draft elk plan, including hunting district specific objectives, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/draft-elk-plan.

A draft environmental assessment (EA) for the draft elk plan will be released for public comment in about a week. With the draft EA, the public should look to comment on the environmental impacts of the draft plan.

Bird Bonanza at Giant Springs

Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls will hold a Bird Bonanza birding event on July 23 for youth between 7 and 12.

The event will begin at the ranger station from 10-11:15 a.m., and park staff will teach bird identification and binocular skills, lead a guided hike and other activities. Participating youth will earn their Junior Ranger badge at the conclusion of the hike.

Pre-registration is required for this free event, and space is limited. Younger siblings along with parents and guardians of participants are welcome to attend, although the hiking trail will not accommodate strollers.

Sign up on the park’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GiantSpringsStatePark or by calling the ranger station at 727-1212.

More information about Giant Springs State Park can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/giant-springs

Donate your unused hunting license

Hunters not able to use their license this season can donate that license to a disabled military veteran or disabled active-duty service member who is working with an organization that uses hunting as part of the rehabilitation process.

The license donor program began in 2013, and each year between 40 and 60 hunters donate their license. Reasons vary, but according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks licensing staff, many hunters donate licenses because of medical or family emergencies, work commitments or issues with outfitters or reservations.

The recipients are disabled veterans who were awarded a purple heart and have a 70% or higher disability rating. They must be sponsored by a nonprofit organization that provides hunting as a rehabilitation service to disabled veterans in Montana.

To participate, hunters, potential recipients and nonprofit organizations must complete a form.

Forms are available on FWP’s Hunting Licenses & Permits webpage under “Donate License Programs” and can be returned to either an FWP regional office or by mail to FWP’s Licensing Bureau, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620.

For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet Aug. 17

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in August. Comment is open through July 24.

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its meeting on Aug. 17.

Fall 2023–winter 2024 furbearer and wolf trapping and hunting seasons and quotas

Mountain lion season structure and quotas for fall 2023 – winter 2024

Beckman Wildlife Management Area (WMA) grazing lease renewal

Blackleaf WMA Grazing Lease Renewal

City of Geraldine Urban Deer Management Plan

Property acquisition for a new Havre field office

Town of Philipsburg Urban Deer Management Plan

Future Fisheries Improvement Program (FFIP) projects, summer 2023 funding cycle

Nongame wildlife account workplan for fiscal year 2024

Grizzly bear ARM rule

Wolf ARM rule

Selection of organizations to auction 2024 moose, sheep, goat, mule deer and elk licenses

To comment and for more information on these proposals, go online to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/august-2023-meeting.

Grizzly bears on FWP meeting agenda

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on amendments to Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) addressing grizzly bears.

At its meeting on Aug. 17, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a final decision on draft language proposed by FWP to for new rules and to amend current rules.

The language was drafted after Senate Bill 295 passed during the 2023 Legislative Session and became law. The law clarifies how Montana will manage grizzly bears once they are delisted. The law focuses on human safety, conflict with livestock and genetic exchange. The law also requires the commission to adopt rules prior to delisting.

The proposed rules look to solidify how FWP plans to manage grizzly bears, particularly as it pertains to mortalities related to livestock conflicts and genetic interchange between the recovery zones. The statute allows for landowners to kills grizzly bears attacking their livestock, but also requires the Fish and Wildlife Commission to set an annual quota for the number of bears allowed to be killed in these circumstances. With these proposed ARM rules, that quota would be set with consideration of bear populations and previous years mortalities.

Grizzly bears now in the lower 48 are listed as threatened under the ESA. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) has identified six grizzly bear recovery areas, of which four are located entirely or in part of Montana. The two most prominent recovery areas are the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE). Both the NCDE and the GYE have surpassed recovery goals and are pending a delisting decision by the USFWS. The USFWS has also indicated that state management plans and regulatory structure are critical in considering whether bears in the NCDE and GYE should be delisted.

To view the proposed language, go to: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/august-2023-meeting.

Since the ARM process is separate from the Fish and Wildlife Commission process, comments will be taken in person at the Aug. 17 commission meeting and at subsequent public hearings to be scheduled to gather feedback on the proposed rules.

New commission starts July 1

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the new Western Montana Conservation Commission will be officially enacted on July 1 to help with coordination between natural resource managers and protecting Montana’s western aquatic and natural resources west of the Continental Divide.

Gov. Gianforte said. “This commission is a perfect example of making government more efficient and responsive to better manage our prized natural resources.”

The newly formed commission replaces the roles of the Flathead Basin Commission and the Upper Columbia Conservation Commission to increase management efficiency and broaden the scope of work.

WMCC will monitor the condition of aquatic and natural resources in western Montana, support the aquatic invasive species prevention program, enhance collaboration among natural resource partners and agencies, do investigations related to water quality and natural resource utilization and hold public hearings on the condition of the aquatic resources and other natural resources in western Montana.

Learn more about WMCC by visiting WesternMTWaters.com or contacting Executive Director, Casey Lewis at casey.lewis@mt.gov.

Groups to teach hunter ethics

The Boone and Crockett Club and the National Rifle Association’s Hunters’ Leadership Forum (HLF) are developing an online education platform to teach hunter ethics.

The programming focuses on the importance of Fair Chase ethics when hunters head to the field. The Fair Chase Hunter Ethics curriculum will complement existing NRA hunter education modules to carry a positive message to new and existing hunters, as well as to the general public. The online course is expected to be launched in early 2024.

The Fair Chase Hunter Ethics course will be hosted on both the NRA and Boone and Crockett Club websites and will be free.

For details, visit www.boone-crockett.org and www.nrahlf.org.