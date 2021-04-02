Fish and Wildlife Commission tables proposal to ban drones for fishing

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission tabled a proposal Thursday which would have prohibited drones or remote-controlled boats for fishing, asking that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks do more study on the matter.
The five-member commission is in a transitional period with four new members appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The bulk of the work done by FWP and commission on the issue of remote-controlled devices being used to locate or catch fish occurred under a commission entirely appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.
Last year games wardens asked whether the Bullock-appointed commission wanted to weigh in on the use of remote-controlled devices for fishing. FWP has received sporadic reports of remote-controlled boats being used to transport hooks and bait further than could be reached, Phil Kilbreath with the enforcement division, told the commission, and the law was not clear on their allowance.
The presentation also included videos of anglers fishing with drones in other states or provinces, whether scouting fish via the air or in some cases, even attaching a line and baited hook and catching fish.
In October, the commission solicited public comment on whether drones should be prohibited. FWP received 45 comments in support of all or part of the proposal and only two in opposition. Supporters of barring the devices pointed to fair chase principles, noting that drones cannot be used for hunting and that similar efforts to limit the influence of technology should apply to fishing.
Some commissioners Thursday were less swayed by the comment and questioned whether use of the devices was an acute problem in Montana. Commissioner Brian Cebull of Billings noted that many of the complaints appeared to take issue with being buzzed by drones while fishing but not actual use of the devices to fish.
Cebull also questioned whether FWP had considered allowing remote-controlled devices on lakes but excluding them on rivers, or if the agency had looked at it as an opportunity to attract younger or more tech-savvy people to fishing.
Kilbreath said while use of remote-controlled devices has not become widespread in Montana, technology is continually becoming more advanced and prevalent.
“This is intended to be a proactive approach to this question,” he said, adding that the question still remains whether use of the devices is lawful or not.
Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish indicated that FWP had not shown the devices to be a major concern and causing conflicts.
“It’s a little unclear the problem we’re trying to fix,” he said. “(To) create policy you usually have an issue of public safety, health and welfare. That doesn’t pop for me right now.”
Cebull agreed.
“I don’t like to pass rules for things that aren’t (causing) problems,” he said.
Commissioner Patrick Byorth of Bozeman, the lone remaining Bullock appointee, defended the work of the prior commission on the issue, and said it was an important problem that should be addressed as other states have begun to see issues.
Commissioner K.C. Walsh of Martinsdale also questioned the proposal, and was critical of FWP for what he saw as a lack of information for the commission to make an informed decision on the matter. At several points during Thursday’s meeting new commissioners lodged similar complaints on a variety of agenda items.
The commission voted to table the proposal with Walsh asking that FWP return at a future meeting with more information, including what other states have faced with the technology and regulations that have been put in place.
