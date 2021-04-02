Fish and Wildlife Commission tables proposal to ban drones for fishing

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission tabled a proposal Thursday which would have prohibited drones or remote-controlled boats for fishing, asking that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks do more study on the matter.

The five-member commission is in a transitional period with four new members appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The bulk of the work done by FWP and commission on the issue of remote-controlled devices being used to locate or catch fish occurred under a commission entirely appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Last year games wardens asked whether the Bullock-appointed commission wanted to weigh in on the use of remote-controlled devices for fishing. FWP has received sporadic reports of remote-controlled boats being used to transport hooks and bait further than could be reached, Phil Kilbreath with the enforcement division, told the commission, and the law was not clear on their allowance.

The presentation also included videos of anglers fishing with drones in other states or provinces, whether scouting fish via the air or in some cases, even attaching a line and baited hook and catching fish.