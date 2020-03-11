Final Helena-area fishing report for winter as spring nears

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught near Shannon ramp and by Pond 4 where the ice is accessible. Small green, yellow or orange jigs tipped with maggots or wooly buggers seem to be working best. There is still some fishable ice on the north end, but the south end by the Silos has a lot of open water and accessing the ice from shore can be difficult. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 inches at Shannon, 8 inches at Duck Creek, 9 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 8 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: Shore Anglers have been picking up some nice rainbows at the Causeway, York Bridge and Riverside below Canyon Ferry Dam. Most are having luck using egg sacks, night crawlers, wooly buggers and marabou jigs. No Safe Ice has been reported. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: Shore and boat anglers are catching some nice rainbows at the Gates of the Mountains. Most shore anglers are doing well with worms, jigs or streamer flies. Boat anglers are having luck with various flies as well as pulling cowbells around. No Safe Ice has been reported on the lower part of the reservoir. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Open water – No safe ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena