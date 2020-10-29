Fewer Montana hunters venture out for opener amid winter storm

The numbers were tallied at FWP’s Augusta check station, which has been in operation for decades; however, starting in 2010 the opener for the general deer and elk season was moved from Sunday to Saturday.

Elk hunters brought in 11 animals compared to an average of 17, and deer hunters checked a total of 20 animals compared to an average of 28.

FWP biologists tallied 1,575 hunters through the Anaconda, Bonner and Darby check stations combined, despite reducing the hours of check station operation in the evening as a health and safety precaution. However, that number was down from the 2,325 hunters checked through those check stations on opening weekend last year. Conversely, FWP biologist Liz Bradley checked 204 hunters at the Fish Creek Check Station, up slightly from 174 last year.

Reported harvests were down through Anaconda, Bonner and Darby check stations combined, but the percentage of hunters with game was up slightly. Biologists checked 76 elk, 12 mule deer and 43 whitetail deer at those check stations this year, compared with 99 elk, six mule deer and 71 whitetail deer in 2019. Harvests of elk and deer were low at Fish Creek both in 2019 and 2020, with no elk checked on opening weekend this year.

“It was very cold and snowy and people just went home,” reported Kendra McKlosky, FWP hunting access coordinator for the area. She and her staff patrolled block management areas across west-central Montana throughout the weekend and reported unusually low hunter activity.

