Environmental group threatens lawsuit over illegal motorized use on Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

A Helena-based environmental group says it will sue the federal government for failing to consider illegal road use when analyzing impacts on threatened species and other wildlife.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed a 60-day intent to sue in U.S. District Court this week, citing more than 275 violations of road closures and restrictions on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest from 2014-2019. The group names the Department of the Interior including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture including the Forest Service, as defendants.
The Forest Service has documented the violations, which are mainly driving on roads closed either permanently or seasonally. The agency does not analyze the impacts of illegal road use in various decisions. Road density has a known negative impact on threatened grizzly bears as well as other species such as wolverines and elk, the court documents say.
“These recurring violations demonstrate that illegal road use is a chronic problem,” according to filings. “Accordingly, all road density calculations by the Forest Service that ignore these recurring violations are likely inaccurate and therefore significantly underestimating both the amount of actual road use on National Forest lands and actual effects on grizzly bears and species with similar needs such as wolverines.”
Court documents indicate the group believes the omission of illegal road use from environmental analysis compromised multiple decisions. The decisions include impacts to grizzly bears for forest plans and for travel plans, which dictate motorized use on roads and trails, in the Blackfoot, Divide, Elkhorns and Belts.
Because grizzly bears are listed as threatened, the Endangered Species Act comes into play and the Forest Service is required to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service while analyzing major decisions.
“By acting with deliberate indifference to these monitoring report requirements, the Forest Service renders these ESA consultations, and the Travel Management and Forest Plans they are tied to, empty and meaningless paper exercises that undermine the very purpose of the Endangered Species Act,” said Mike Garrity, executive director for the alliance.
While the violations cited include both the Trump and Obama administrations, Garrity said it has become increasingly difficult to come to “rational decisions” with federal attorneys under this administration.
The pending lawsuit deals specifically with the analysis portion of Forest Service decisions. It does not specifically request that the court order the agency to further curb illegal road use, Garrity said.
“We think it’s time that the agencies realize that we will always have illegal motorized use,” he said. “There is just no way the Forest Service can police a road system the size of the interstate highway system. In light of that fact, they need to start accounting for the effects of recurring illegal road use in road calculations and effects analyses.”
Garrity said it is difficult to determine if illegal road use is increasing over time, as it is impossible to know which incidents do not result in citations. He does believe it is safe to assume that when a road is built and if it is blocked by sign or berm rather than obliterating it, illegal motorized use will likely occur.
Previous litigation against a timber project on the Kootenai National Forest holds precedent in this case, he said. In that 2019 case, a federal judge found the Forest Service needed to analyze the effectiveness of measures taken to close roads when it approved the Pilgrim Creek Timber Sale.
A spokeswoman for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said officials were reviewing the court documents and had no further comment.
