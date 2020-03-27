Environmental group threatens lawsuit over illegal motorized use on Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

A Helena-based environmental group says it will sue the federal government for failing to consider illegal road use when analyzing impacts on threatened species and other wildlife.

Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed a 60-day intent to sue in U.S. District Court this week, citing more than 275 violations of road closures and restrictions on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest from 2014-2019. The group names the Department of the Interior including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture including the Forest Service, as defendants.

The Forest Service has documented the violations, which are mainly driving on roads closed either permanently or seasonally. The agency does not analyze the impacts of illegal road use in various decisions. Road density has a known negative impact on threatened grizzly bears as well as other species such as wolverines and elk, the court documents say.

“These recurring violations demonstrate that illegal road use is a chronic problem,” according to filings. “Accordingly, all road density calculations by the Forest Service that ignore these recurring violations are likely inaccurate and therefore significantly underestimating both the amount of actual road use on National Forest lands and actual effects on grizzly bears and species with similar needs such as wolverines.”