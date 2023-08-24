Ailments like brucellosis and chronic wasting disease have become well-known in hunting circles over the past few decades. Both are known to infect elk and be spread by close contact between infected animals.

That’s why it seems ill-advised that Wyoming operates winter feedgrounds for elk. Spread across the western third of the state, the sites congregate elk allowing brucellosis and CWD to spread.

Right now the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is taking public comments on its newly unveiled feedground management plan.

To learn more about the issue, we’re talking with Brett French, outdoor editor at the Billings Gazette.

