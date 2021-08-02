Drought likely to shape Montana's hunting seasons

Hunters that drew limited either-sex elk permits for the Elkhorns reported 64% success with the average age of bulls being 7 years old. That is on par in terms of age structure and slightly above long-term averages for the hunting district, he said.

Seasonal population counts were difficult this year due to a combination of limited pilot availability and mild weather that left elk and deer widely distributed. Still, Grove shared similar concerns of what the drought could mean.

“Over-winter survival should’ve been good but obviously you may see some impacts from the drought conditions out there on reproduction and things like that,” he said. “With cows and does it can really depend on what sort of environment they’re in with native range quality and lack of forage in some cases. It wouldn’t be surprising to see lower calf and fawn crops.”

Wildlife on irrigated agricultural lands should be able to access better nutritional feed and probably would not see as many negative impacts, Grove said.

Biologists have also been wrapping up pronghorn counts. Unlike deer and elk that are traditionally counted on winter range, pronghorn are counted during the summer. Both Wakeling and Grove reported very low fawn numbers likely tied to the drought.

“The jury is still going to be out with the effects of the drought but we do have some concerns with the recruitment we’re seeing there,” Wakeling said of antelope.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

