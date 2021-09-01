Drought hammers upland broods, makes Montana outlook tougher

“The hunting won’t be quite the same. But many people know and love the area, and they know they’ll still find some opportunity, and they love to get out and walk the ground and work their dogs.”

He added that many landowners have a lot of concern about fires and the drought has been stressful. “More than ever, we’re reminding hunters to be cautious and aware of the fire danger, and respectful of landowners.”

In Region 4, which takes in much of central Montana and parts of the Hi-Line and, like Region 6, traditionally offers some of the best upland bird opportunity, the situation is similar.

In a brief summary of the year’s prospects prepared for the agency, FWP’s Evan Rodgers, Region 4 upland game bird specialist, said, “Based on overall spring lek attendance for sharp-tailed grouse and crow count surveys for pheasants ... overall numbers are still below the long-term average across the region.”

Still, he added, “Even with the lower-than-average spring precipitation, nesting habitat looked fair to good. There are areas where grasses are still green and grass hoppers are abundant, but with the continued drought conditions, habitat quality may decline in time. Since May the summer has been very hot and dry.