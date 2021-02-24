Dick Vincent, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

The biologist contemplated whether fishing pressure could play a role, but ultimately came to one major conclusion: the Varney section was stocked with trout while the Norris area was not. The way to find out if his theory held up would be to temporarily halt stocking in the stocked sections and stock the previously unstocked sections.

“Well the public didn’t like that idea at all,” Vincent said, recalling he was told to leave a bar in Ennis at one point, and department trailers were vandalized. “It’s a hard thing to overcome stocking because it’s so visible when you put fish in, so Montana really took a bold step.”

Emphasizing that it would be a study, Vincent drew support from his superiors and ultimately the Fish and Wildlife Commission to proceed. The results were a significant increase in trout for the temporarily unstocked section, and he saw larger fish as well in the absence of stocking. Hatchery trout tend to be more aggressive than wild fish, and that trait led them to push wild fish into suboptimal habitat, increasing fish mortalities.

“You wouldn’t think a 10- or 11-inch hatchery fish could displace larger trout but they do,” he said. “My philosophy is you follow the data.”