Dick Vincent, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Dick Vincent is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers has highlighted inductees each week in the outdoors section.
The idea of uprooting Montana’s longstanding policy of stocking rivers with hatchery trout was initially met with some pushback.
But thanks to the work of E. Richard “Dick” Vincent, today Montana and many western states boast healthier and self-sustaining populations of wild trout.
The 2020 inductee into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame grew up in Norris and Garrison, earned degrees in fish and wildlife management from Montana State University and became the Madison River’s fisheries biologist for Montana Fish & Game in 1966. It was there he developed the valuable tool of “electrofishing,” whereby an electric probe sends a current through the water and momentarily stuns fish for population surveys, but ultimately leaves them unharmed.
“I was hired to develop techniques to sample, and once that was accomplished the data stated to come in, and I started noticing things we really didn’t expect,” Vincent said.
Tracking Madison River trout led to knowledge of the correlation between dewatering and population health, ultimately leading the Montana Power Company to increase flows from its two dams. The additional flows helped in the Norris section of the river, but not upstream at Varney. Vincent wondered why.
The biologist contemplated whether fishing pressure could play a role, but ultimately came to one major conclusion: the Varney section was stocked with trout while the Norris area was not. The way to find out if his theory held up would be to temporarily halt stocking in the stocked sections and stock the previously unstocked sections.
“Well the public didn’t like that idea at all,” Vincent said, recalling he was told to leave a bar in Ennis at one point, and department trailers were vandalized. “It’s a hard thing to overcome stocking because it’s so visible when you put fish in, so Montana really took a bold step.”
Emphasizing that it would be a study, Vincent drew support from his superiors and ultimately the Fish and Wildlife Commission to proceed. The results were a significant increase in trout for the temporarily unstocked section, and he saw larger fish as well in the absence of stocking. Hatchery trout tend to be more aggressive than wild fish, and that trait led them to push wild fish into suboptimal habitat, increasing fish mortalities.
“You wouldn’t think a 10- or 11-inch hatchery fish could displace larger trout but they do,” he said. “My philosophy is you follow the data.”
The data went further than even he thought, leading to a complete revamp of the state’s fish stocking program as no stream or river would be planted going forward. Vincent also saw a heightened awareness among anglers to the importance of habitat and river and stream flows, leading to more advocacy for quality fish habitat.