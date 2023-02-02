For almost three-quarters of a century, the start of ski and snowboard season was marked by the Warren Miller Film Tour that fall.

The narrated films, shown around the country and world, have documented the evolution of skiing and the rise of snowboarding across multiple generations. But for the first time, a new Warren Miller Film won’t actually be filmed this year.

On this episode, Missoulian newspaper reporter Joshua Murdock, who writes about outdoor recreation and is himself an avid backcountry and resort skier shares the down low on this news.

