Freight train derailments in the U.S. have come under increasing scrutiny since a train carrying hazardous materials derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February.

Montana is no stranger to freight train derailments. In 1996, a train derailed near Alberton and released chlorine. Some residents still live with health problems from chemical exposure. And, just this past Sunday, April 2, a freight train derailed near Paradise, spilling thousands of beers into the Clark Fork River.

With me today is Joshua Murdock, a reporter at the Missoulian. He reports on outdoor recreation, natural resources and the environment. He was at the site of Sunday’s derailment and is reporting on the incident.

He’s also spent hours interviewing Missoula author Ron Scholl, a leading expert on chemical spills from train derailments who says that Alberton holds lessons for East Palestine.

Josh has also reported on how hazardous materials transported by train are largely kept secret from the public, including from the communities they pass through.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.