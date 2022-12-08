Considering conservation: Thomas Baumeister on hunting, wildlife and llamas

Thirty years ago a young German outdoorsman crossed the big ocean and landed in Montana. He quickly became fascinated with the freedom of opportunity to hunt and fish in the West. Since then, he has dedicated his career to answering why and how North American conservation works.

Thomas Baumeister has dedicated his adult life to conservation both professionally and personally.

Baumeister recently retired from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and now runs Access WILD, a llama outfitting business. He has also taught at both Carroll College in Helena and Arizona State University, and is involved with numerous conservation and hunting organizations.

On this episode, we run the gamut of conservation topics from access to ethics, from pheasants to elk and everything in between.

