A male osprey, born along the Clark Fork River near Drummond in 2015, has defied some long-shot odds.

When just a chick, the fish hawk was banded with the number #1088-07323 by Robert Domenech, executive director of the Raptor View Research Institute.

The banding was part of an ongoing study, started in 2010, by Domenech and other researchers from the University of Montana looking into the effect of mine-related heavy metal pollution affecting osprey populations.

To date, the researchers have accessed about 40 nests, drawn blood samples (for heavy metal analysis) and banded 330 nestlings making this project one of the largest and most comprehensive of its kind.

Results are troubling, with many nestlings showing mercury levels 100 times higher than what would be considered toxic in humans. In humans high mercury levels can cause everything from headaches to kidney damage. Osprey in the Drummond area show the highest mercury levels of birds in the study.

The elevated mercury levels comes from the hawks consuming fish that live in waters long tainted by heavy metals, a relic of the region's copper mining era.

Researchers don’t know for sure how much mercury an osprey can handle, because nobody ever tracked chicks that grew up in high-mercury environments. This study aims to help fill in the gap by banding the osprey chicks and studying their movements, as well as monitoring nests along the Clark Fork River.

Fast forward

Eight years after that one osprey chick was banded, and 60 miles to the east, an osprey nesting on a cellular tower along Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena got its picture taken by Kurt Cunningham, a retired education specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Cunningham didn’t realize the fish hawk was banded until he edited the photos.

“It was an exciting discovery, but even though the photograph clearly showed a silver band attached to the raptor’s right leg, the image wasn’t clear enough to read the identifying band numbers,” he said.

So Cunningham hatched a plan with Ryan Schmaltz, FWP’s public education specialist, to give a set of binoculars to the cell tower technicians so they could identify the numbers on the band.

Before the plan could be executed, the osprey perched on a more easily photographable pole and Cunningham shot a series of photos of the band.

With help from Corie Bowditch, Montana WILD’s program manager, they were able to piece together the photos to reveal eight of the nine band numbers. But eight wasn’t enough to utilize an online banding database search.

So Bowditch got ahold of Kristina Smucker, chief of FWP’s Nongame Bureau, who just happened to know Domenech was banding osprey and checked with him.

The eight numbers were enough for Domenech to confirm the band belonged to osprey #1088-07323, the chick he captured eight years prior.

It was an exciting discovery.

“My guess is this is the first year it’s nested – which makes sense given what we have observed over the years,” he said.

“It takes a lot to become a breeder in our study population,” Domenech explained. “This is one of fewer than 10 records of nearly 600 banded ospreys to actually nest.”

Each year the hawks migrate thousands of mile south to central and South America during the winter months. One osprey banded in 2012 by the Raptor View Research Institute was recently identified as far south as Honduras.

According to the Cornell Ornithology Lab, the osprey is the only hawk on the continent that eats live fish almost exclusively. Unable to dive to more than about 3 feet below the water's surface, they tend to gravitate toward shallow fishing grounds like Spring Meadow Lake.

Typically a mating pair of osprey nest within 12 miles of their food source. The male finds the site before the female arrives.

For Domenech, the 8-year-old nesting osprey at Spring Meadow Lake is a celebratory event for a fortunate bird.

He said for the osprey to make it to Spring Meadow Lake, reach breeding age, nest, and hatch two offspring, this remarkable bird survived the rigors of a difficult existence and a gauntlet of human-caused and naturally occurring risk factors.

“And now it's contributing to western Montana's osprey population," Domenech said.