Brad Orsted wanted to get better.

Facing the unimaginable loss of his infant daughter Marley while in his mother’s care, and the extreme guilt of unanswered questions surrounding her death, Orsted spent years meeting with doctors and therapists. They prescribed medications and therapy sessions as he self-medicated with alcohol, haunted by memories of Marley and spiraling downward into suicide scenarios.

“I wanted help and I wanted to get better, but I was just stuck,” Orsted said in a recent interview. “I was a guy that didn't take Ibuprofen when I had pulled muscles and stuff to a dude that couldn't go to the grocery store without a bottle of Xanax because I might see a baby in line.”

But what Orsted could not find in the bottom of a bottle of pills or vodka, he finally found in the wilds of Yellowstone National Park. The wildlife advocate, photographer and filmmaker chronicles his story in the new book “Through the Wilderness: My Journey of Redemption and Healing in the American Wild,” laying bare in the land of bears his path to recovery.

The book opens two years after Marley’s death in the midst of Orsted’s self-destruction. He is living in Michigan with his now ex-wife and Marley’s mother Stacey and her two daughters. His words move between drunken binges, a stint in rehab — the result of a DUI — and Marley. He recalls her presence in detail and the countless reminders of her that continue to fuel his intense grief.

Orsted had brought Marley happy and healthy to his mother for her first overnight visit. That night Marley died, and his mother has refused to provide any explanation for what happened to him and only vagueness to authorities. The autopsy was inconclusive.

The story would generate media attention and tortuous guilt as Orsted felt responsible for taking Marley there. His mother would eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor, but still, no answers have ever come.

As the family tried to move forward, in 2012 Stacey received a job offer with a nonprofit in Yellowstone. Soon the family was moving across the country to their new home. The relief Orsted hoped might come with a new beginning failed to materialize. Therapy sessions would only reopen the wounds and he continued to struggle with thoughts of suicide.

“I was surrounded by all this beauty in Yellowstone, and my recovery was still a bad country line dance of one step forward and two steps back,” he said. “I felt like I just had to keep fighting at it and clawing at it.”

Following a drunken night, Orsted awoke one morning and went into the park. He stopped and began to walk through sagebrush, maybe a “one-way ticket to the backcountry,” he said. Suddenly, what he thought was an elk raised its head. Only a short distance away was a grizzly bear sizing him up.

“It really was like, I realized that in all of my drunken suicidal delusions here was the first real opportunity and I was scared sh*tless,” he said. “And I, I was like, I don't, I don't want to die.”

The grizzly sauntered off and Orsted returned to his truck and broke down crying. While he had read extensively about grizzlies and saw a few from a distance, the jolt of the close encounter abruptly brought him a new perspective on the value of his life.

Orsted continued to struggle with alcohol and reminders of his daughter, but committed himself to nature and the healing he would find there. He credits local filmmaker Casey Anderson, who gave him a job, and Doug Peacock, author and longtime grizzly advocate, as among those who helped him along the way.

In 2018 Orsted was able to get sober.

“I can work through that painful stuff out there,” he said. “I cried and screamed and broke sticks and threw giant boulders into Bear Creek. You know, I cursed God, I cursed circumstances. I cursed everything, and then I started getting better.”

Orsted also credits friends who are members of the Crow Tribe who invited him for a sweat and taught him lessons in spirituality and nature.

“I firmly believe that healing comes directly through the earth, but we connect to it physically with our bodies, you know, flesh against dirt,” he said. “I owe it so much to being taught some Native ways and having some wild lessons around me, and sobriety and clarity.”

Grounded in nature, Orsted would delve deep into the world of conservation. He worked with Anderson on projects ranging from bears to mountain lions to wolves. He worked with Peacock’s group, Save the Yellowstone Grizzly, and directed the short film “The Orphans of Grizzly Valley” about two orphaned cubs in Paradise Valley. The cubs were well-known residents of the valley but later euthanized by state wildlife officials after reported conflicts, drawing heavy criticism from local wildlife advocates.

Orsted decided to write the book at the encouragement of friends. His first attempt fell flat with publishers, but he spent months in rewrites, going through a divorce and living in a camper. He had to relive the pain of his experience with each word, but also believed his story was worth telling.

“I wrote this book for three reasons, and that's to honor my daughter, to honor my creator and to hopefully help people,” he said.

Orsted has also pushed for wilderness therapy to help people dealing with trauma. He has seen the power of nature touch many people as it has touched him.

“I think that's a very safe place for people to deal with hard issues, things that seem so big inside, usually seem a lot smaller outside,” he said. “We need to be humbled by wilderness. We need to be a little scared sometimes and a little alert and a little alive.”

