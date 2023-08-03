High in a basin above the treeline of the Snowcrest Mountains earlier this month, a small group of cow elk grazed and called to each other.

Hidden in the basin were a group of teenagers from opposite ends of the country, prone in the bunchgrass and sage calling back at the elk using diaphragm calls they had learned to operate in the last week.

The elk fed downwind of the group at 40 yards. Then a bull elk who had been bedded on a snowbank along the ridge of the basin slowly walked over and joined the cow elk.

After a few minutes of observing the behavior of one of America’s most sought after game species in such intimate proximity, one of the cows caught the scent of humans and with an alert bark they all dashed away.

What brought this group of strangers together was an interest in hunting and enrollment in the Backpacking Skills for Aspiring Hunters course offered by the Montana Wilderness School.

The Bozeman-based school has been taking students on expeditions for 10 years with a mission of providing “empowering expeditionary wilderness courses to youth that foster personal growth and cultivate a conservation ethic through connecting with remote landscapes and wild places.”

In the last couple of years, after seeing a need for students without mentors or family to teach them, MWS expanded its courses to include one that teaches hunting skills.

“My dad taught me to hunt, and my grandfather and I had this deep and rich connection. But we wanted to be able to offer, especially Montana students, a different pathway into hunting,” said Ryan Peters, wilderness program manager. “There's just such a rich hunting heritage in Montana. So we wanted to be able to provide a formal space to talk about it.”

The course is composed of 10 students led by instructors and takes place entirely in the backcountry on a 10-day expedition.

Tuition for the course is $3,000. To make the courses accessible to students from a variety of financial backgrounds, MWS provides all deserving Montana students with some level of financial assistance on a sliding scale.

The course is also sponsored by Sitka Gear through their Sitka Gear Ecosystem Grant, which provides increased financial aid to students as well as all needed clothing layers.

Students do not need to provide their own gear but are welcome to to familiarize themselves with it.

The heart of the course, and the part students enjoyed the most, were the daily mock hunts. They are designed to replicate the real thing, only there are no weapons involved.

Before the mock hunt, instructors teach students strategies for finding wildlife using behavior and habitat preferences. They also talk about how elk use their senses as a defense mechanism.

The outings start like any hunt. Students get on a vantage point and use binoculars to scan the surrounding area for elk. Once elk are spotted, students get out paper maps and wind gauges to devise an approach without detection.

“The mock hunts are a really nice analog for what it's like to get in close and try to harvest an elk,” Peters said.

For student Dalton Bugos, 18, of Chicago, the mock hunts were life changing. He grew up hunting Midwest species like whitetail deer and turkeys, always dreaming about a day out West to hunt the mountains of Montana. To prepare for the trip, he watched every elk hunting video on YouTube he could find. But no video could convey the feeling of being so close to wild elk.

"That was the first time I'd ever been very close to an elk in my life," Bugos said. "Prior to this trip, I had never even seen an elk in person. It was a very, very unique experience. That's something I'm gonna remember for the rest of my life."

Every MWS course’s curriculum has four fundamental categories: teamwork and communication skills, safety and wilderness-based decision making, conservation ethics and backcountry camping and cooking skills.

“We want any student that attends the school to be able to work within a team, discuss and interact with issues around conservation and earn these core backcountry competencies,” Peters said. “So whether it's a paddling trip, a trip overland, or a trip horse packing or learning to hunt, we aim to deliver each of those things.”

Teamwork and communication skills are the most important piece they teach in the course, Peters said. He likens the backcountry to a pressure cooker, saying conflict is inevitable among a group of students from different backgrounds.

His goal is to provide the students with the skills needed to work across those differences by teaching constructive feedback, leadership styles and community building.

“We create these really unique little, little groups of young adults that's kind of a great analog for what they're about to encounter in the real world,” Peters said. “And that's before we even think about, you know, any of the backcountry skills.”

Another core tenant of the course is developing decision-making skills tailored to backcountry experiences to keep the students and their companions safe. This means conversations around backcountry hazard evaluation, first-aid awareness for backcountry settings and collaborative decision making.

“Sometimes we get students who come in with a lot of backcountry experience," Peters said. "So the idea of carrying a med kit, maps, making travel plans, things like that is not novel. Other times there are groups where there's very little experience in the backcountry. So we want to just meet them where they're at and give them a baseline for their own future adventures, because we think time outside is so powerful, especially in Montana.”

Mapping and off-trail navigation plays a large role in the trip. For Dustin Campbell, 16, of Helena, it was the most valuable lesson.

He said without learning the ability to convey what he saw on the landscape with what he saw on the map he wouldn’t have been able to make safe and successful decisions about choosing travel routes.

The course takes place entirely on public land, focused on wildlife and wild places. So Peters said teaching conservation ethics to a group from varied backgrounds led to rich conversations among the group.

For example, when they discussed the controversial topic of wolves, they first talked about objective facts about the biology of the canines. Then they had students role play the perspective of various stakeholders around the topic.

Students are also responsible for all of their own cooking. They are supplied with an assortment of ingredients and break off into smaller meal groups and have to plan and prepare their meals for the day.

“You get these bags of food out there, and you kind of just get to pick what you want to make,” Bugos said. “One of the hardest parts is choosing something that everybody in your group wanted to make."

Campbell was the lead cook in his group and said they made some great pizzas, but they’re attempt at brownies did not go so well. The resulting mess took three days to clean.

Meals usually consisted of a carbohydrate, like pasta or rice, some sort of protein and a variety of vegetables.

Campbell planned to take what he learned about mapping and elk habitat on future hunts with his father.

“We're going to try and plan a deeper country elk hunting trip, where we aren't going to be quite as pestered with other hunters, try and find more unpopular spots that we can get back to," he said.

For Bugos, he’s eager to get back out West and try his luck at a bull elk with a bow in hand.

“This is really just kind of a jumping-off point and just kind of starting to scratch the surface of my wilderness career that is to come," he said. "I think that it's definitely going to assist me in that in life. I absolutely will be returning to Montana.”