Bob Kiesling, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Bob Kiesling is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the outdoors section.
Perhaps most gratifying for Helena’s Bob Kiesling is driving through the state and being able to see the places he has helped conserve.
The 2020 inductee in the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame is credited as a trailblazer in the niche of conservation real estate. Pairing property sellers with conservation-minded buyers became a passion for Kiesling and the perfect fit following work in environmental advocacy and land conservation.
Kiesling is a native of Havre and graduated from the University of Chicago in 1970. But after he spent time in the urban center and traveling he welcomed the idea of returning to Montana.
“Every place I went things just seemed to be deteriorating badly,” he said. “Montana just seemed like the natural roosting place for me.”
Kiesling was intrigued by a new graduate program at the University of Montana in environmental studies. During school he moved to Helena to work as a legislative assistant, networked with environmental organizations and went on to become director of the Montana Environmental Information Center specializing in state natural resource policy.
After several years Kiesling moved to The Nature Conservancy where he could pursue on-the-ground conservation projects that would go on to shape the rest of his career.
“I was still driven by an interest in trying to reverse the trends of land fragmentation that were so rampant at the time,” he said. “The Nature Conservancy was a niche that was really to my liking because I could really focus on going out there and saving things instead of trying to elbow into the public policy arena.”
During his tenure places such as the Pine Butte Swamp Preserve west of Choteau, Crown Butte near Simms, Poindexter Slough on the Beaverhead, Aunt Molly fishing access site on the Blackfoot, Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island State Park and Dancing Prairie Preserve north of Eureka were preserved.
Kiesling saw another need outside of the nonprofit world and began American Conservation Real Estate. The idea was as powerful as it was novel: pairing buyers and sellers interested in conservation rather than development.
“I think there’s a stereotype of real estate brokers and I intended to change that paradigm,” he said. “It took a lot of persistence and staying the course, but now you’re seeing increasing attention paid to wildlife habitat amenities, that some properties are best enjoyed by conserving them rather than by commoditizing them. There’s a satisfaction knowing those tools are in place and succeeding generations of Montanans now have the toolkit necessary to continue this pattern of conservation.”
Kiesling’s area of expertise also became an asset for local land trusts and conservation programs. He consulted after Helena passed a $5 million open space bond and worked with organizations including Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Flathead Land Trust and Prickly Pear Land Trust.