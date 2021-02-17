Bob Kiesling, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

“I was still driven by an interest in trying to reverse the trends of land fragmentation that were so rampant at the time,” he said. “The Nature Conservancy was a niche that was really to my liking because I could really focus on going out there and saving things instead of trying to elbow into the public policy arena.”

During his tenure places such as the Pine Butte Swamp Preserve west of Choteau, Crown Butte near Simms, Poindexter Slough on the Beaverhead, Aunt Molly fishing access site on the Blackfoot, Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island State Park and Dancing Prairie Preserve north of Eureka were preserved.

Kiesling saw another need outside of the nonprofit world and began American Conservation Real Estate. The idea was as powerful as it was novel: pairing buyers and sellers interested in conservation rather than development.

“I think there’s a stereotype of real estate brokers and I intended to change that paradigm,” he said. “It took a lot of persistence and staying the course, but now you’re seeing increasing attention paid to wildlife habitat amenities, that some properties are best enjoyed by conserving them rather than by commoditizing them. There’s a satisfaction knowing those tools are in place and succeeding generations of Montanans now have the toolkit necessary to continue this pattern of conservation.”