BLM proposing new trail system in Scratchgravel Hills near Helena

In the next round of public comment, he says the feedback most useful to land managers is the reason for support or opposition rather than just a thumbs up or down. The number of comments will dictate how fast BLM issues a draft decision, he said.

Prickly Pear Land Trust is heavily involved in Helena’s South Hills trails and Executive Director Mary Hollow said the organization is considering what its role might be in the Scratchgravels. Hollow noted that the project proposal is still early and she wants to hear community comments and responses as well as ensure the land trust can meet its current obligations.

Both Hollow and Colin noted that if the project were to move forward, it would need to secure funding largely outside of BLM, which Hollow noted is unique compared to available funding on Forest Service or city of Helena projects.

“We hope the community provides thoughtful comments during this period but we want to be pragmatic about what Prickly Pear Land Trust takes on,” she said. “Obviously we have a very full plate … and have to evaluate our capacity to perform on our current obligations before we take on anything else.”

While many decisions remain, Hollow was clear not to downplay the excitement of a potential new trail system for the community.