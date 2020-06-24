You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLM proposing 40-mile trail system in Scratchgravel Hills
0 comments
topical alert top story

BLM proposing 40-mile trail system in Scratchgravel Hills

{{featured_button_text}}
Head Lane

Head Lane Trailhead is among the most popular in the Scratchgravel Hills. From the parking area hikers can take multiple trails that explore different areas including forests and mining activity.

I like to stick to the main road, which wraps around and then climbs to the top of the Scratchgravels for a view of the Helena Valley. 

 Tom Kuglin

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing a 40-mile trail system in the Scratchgravel Hills near Helena.

Scratchgravel Trails Map

Scratchgravel Trails Map

The agency announced Wednesday that it will take public comment on the proposed Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan until Aug. 7. Based on initial public input for the 5,500-acre area, potential plans include a new 40-mile trail system open to biking, hiking, trail running, disc golf and equestrian use. The proposed new trail system would also allow e-bikes of less than 1 horsepower. Proposals also include expanding existing trailheads to allow more parking and improving signage and designating specific trail uses.

“The BLM looks forward to working with the public and area partners to develop a trail system that meets the community’s needs,” Lindsey Babcock, acting Butte Field Manager, said in a statement.

Scratchgravel Hills

The Scratchgravel Hills

More information on the project is available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/. Choose the Montana/Dakotas and Butte Field Office options, search for “Scratchgravel.”

BLM is taking public comments on the RAMP until Aug. 7. Comments may be emailed to bcolin@blm.gov or, via mail, to Bureau of Land Management-Butte Field Office, ATTN: Scratchgravel RAMP, 106 N. Parkmont, Butte, MT 59701

BLM staff also be on site at the Norris Trailhead in the Scratchgravel Hills on July 16 and 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. to answer questions. The trailhead is located just west of the junction with Green Meadow Drive and Norris Road near Helena.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

0 comments
7
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News