BLM proposing 40-mile trail system in Scratchgravel Hills

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing a 40-mile trail system in the Scratchgravel Hills near Helena.

The agency announced Wednesday that it will take public comment on the proposed Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan until Aug. 7. Based on initial public input for the 5,500-acre area, potential plans include a new 40-mile trail system open to biking, hiking, trail running, disc golf and equestrian use. The proposed new trail system would also allow e-bikes of less than 1 horsepower. Proposals also include expanding existing trailheads to allow more parking and improving signage and designating specific trail uses.

“The BLM looks forward to working with the public and area partners to develop a trail system that meets the community’s needs,” Lindsey Babcock, acting Butte Field Manager, said in a statement.

More information on the project is available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/. Choose the Montana/Dakotas and Butte Field Office options, search for “Scratchgravel.”

BLM is taking public comments on the RAMP until Aug. 7. Comments may be emailed to bcolin@blm.gov or, via mail, to Bureau of Land Management-Butte Field Office, ATTN: Scratchgravel RAMP, 106 N. Parkmont, Butte, MT 59701