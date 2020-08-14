BLM extending comment period on Scratchgravel Hills trails proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management has extended its public comment period on a proposal for a major new trail system in the Scratchgravel Hills near Helena.

Those hoping to weigh in on BLM's proposed recreation plan for the Scratchgravel Hills now have until Oct. 6 after the agency’s extended the public comment period.

“We have heard from many different recreationists within the Helena community, all of whom highly value this area,” said Lindsey Babcock, acting Butte field manager. “Community members are having conversations and they are attempting to work with each other to submit comments that build on understanding and communication across user groups. We want to allow time for those conversations to fully develop.”

The agency announced in June the opening of public comment for the project. Potential plans include a new 40-mile trail system open to hiking, mountain biking including e-bikes, trail running, disc golf and equestrian use.

The new system would couple with the roughly 40 miles of existing trails that are either old access roads or created over time by recreationists. Those existing trails would remain open to hiking and equestrians only.