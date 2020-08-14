BLM extending comment period on Scratchgravel Hills trails proposal

The Bureau of Land Management has extended its public comment period on a proposal for a major new trail system in the Scratchgravel Hills near Helena.
Those hoping to weigh in on BLM's proposed recreation plan for the Scratchgravel Hills now have until Oct. 6 after the agency’s extended the public comment period.
“We have heard from many different recreationists within the Helena community, all of whom highly value this area,” said Lindsey Babcock, acting Butte field manager. “Community members are having conversations and they are attempting to work with each other to submit comments that build on understanding and communication across user groups. We want to allow time for those conversations to fully develop.”
The agency announced in June the opening of public comment for the project. Potential plans include a new 40-mile trail system open to hiking, mountain biking including e-bikes, trail running, disc golf and equestrian use.
The new system would couple with the roughly 40 miles of existing trails that are either old access roads or created over time by recreationists. Those existing trails would remain open to hiking and equestrians only.
BLM first solicited public comment for a proposed trail system in 2018 and received 120 responses, most of which were supportive of the idea, officials have said.
Those not in support brought forward various concerns including impacts to surrounding landowners from increased use and whether user groups should have separate trails.
The Lewis and Clark County Commission recently encouraged BLM to extend the comment period.
“While we are not always able to provide public comment periods of this length, we are interested in the ongoing dialogue and the potential for good ideas to surface through people working together to provide public comments that consider each other’s viewpoints. We also appreciate the engagement of the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners,” Babcock added.
More information on the project is available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/. Choose the Montana/Dakotas and Butte Field Office options, search for “Scratchgravel.”
Comments may be emailed to bcolin@blm.gov or, via mail, to Bureau of Land Management-Butte Field Office, ATTN: Scratchgravel RAMP, 106 N. Parkmont, Butte, MT 59701.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
