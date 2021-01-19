Bill would expand Fish and Wildlife Commission from 5 to 7

Opposition came from trapping opponents, wolf advocates and citizens concerned about additional spending. The bill’s fiscal note estimates additional commissioners costing about $12,000 per year.

Marc Cooke with Wolves of the Rockies testified that the bill both made little fiscal sense but also did not allow for representation from those who enjoy wildlife but do not hunt, fish or trap.

“What it does it is stacks the deck in favor of the consumptive community: hunting and fishing,” he said.

Because the current commission law directs that at least one commissioner be a livestock producer, KC York with Trap Free Montana Public Lands echoed Cooke’s sentiment, saying that a “nonconsumptive” user should also receive representation.

Stephen Capra with Footloose Montana, a group opposed to trapping, said the bill should be considered in the context of other proposed legislation that would increase the hunting and trapping of wolves. There has been no “outcry” to alter the commission’s makeup, he said, and in the context of a number of proposed bills aimed at expanding wolf hunting and trapping, Capra saw HB 163 as an attempt to create a “veto-proof” majority in furtherance of those policies.