Bighorn sheep are an iconic species in Montana and the West.

Rams, which can grow large curving horns, are prized by trophy hunters who will pay thousands of dollars at annual auctions to secure a permit to hunt. Yet the species has been plagued by small populations in many herds, die-offs due to disease and limited success when animals from healthy herds are transplanted to create new populations.

Recently, Billings Gazette Outdoor editor Brett French wrote an article about Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks launching new studies to help guide their bighorn sheep management.

