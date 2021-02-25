Best fishing action is at Duck Creek

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from Hole in the Wall to south of the Silos while using pink, orange or silver jigs or spoons and worms. A few walleye and perch are being caught out from Hole in the Wall, but the best action continues to be at Duck Creek.

White and chartreuse with a worm seem to be the color and bait of choice for both perch and walleye. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 16 to 20 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 20 inches of ice. Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek pressure ridges.

Hauser: The Causeway area has been popular for anglers seeking out rainbows. Most are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 5-10 feet below the ice. A few burbot and an occasional walleye are being caught around Black Sandy while using cut bait or jigging lures near the bottom. Anglers out on Lake Helena are finding a few large perch here and there while using small ice jigs and maggots. 10 to 12 inches of ice has been reported.