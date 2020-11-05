Belgrade man sentenced for poaching bighorn sheep

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FWP has seen quite a few people bringing in sheep heads under the new law, but this is the first case prosecuted for attempting to exploit it.

“Luckily the biologist when (DeWit) was trying to get the sheep plugged recognized the sheep did not look right,” said Ron Howell, assistant chief of enforcement.

The head did not have the decay typical of most heads they see legally brought in and FWP began an investigation.

Game wardens in southwest and northeast Montana collaborated on the investigation, with help from administrative and wildlife staff and the Blaine County Attorney’s Office.

“Poaching is stealing from the public wildlife resources treasured by the people of Montana,” said FWP Game Warden Haden Hussey. “We’re pleased to see a successful conviction in this case.”

The sheep in question was estimated at 8 ½ years old but did not meet measurements to qualify for the record book under Boone and Crockett.

DeWit’s attorney, Thomas Karem, declined to comment on the case and said he would recommend his client also not comment.

