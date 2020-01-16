Becoming an Outdoors Woman introduces female anglers to ice fishing

Each time a woman yanked a perch or salmon from the water cheers echoed across the frozen expanse of the Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir on Saturday.
The camaraderie was palpable — laughter and words of encouragement filled the air at the Becoming an Outdoors Woman class organized by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Strangers just 48 hours ago, the women were motivating and supporting one another.
“Because of programs like BOW there are certain sports where you’re starting to see a lot more women getting involved,” said program volunteer Andy Darling. “There are more and more groups for women to get them involved in what have been traditionally male sports.”
The number of American women who spend time stalking elk or hooking salmon has risen steadily over the past decade — in Montana 27% of anglers and 20% of hunters are female. Though male hunters and anglers still significantly outnumber their female counterparts, programs like BOW have been helping women get outside and learn new skills in an encouraging and approachable environment.
It was a frosty morning at the reservoir on Saturday as women gathered in the full parking lot, strapping on traction cleats and adding last-minute layers while they waited for all 17 participants to arrive. Sara Smith, BOW’s coordinator, gave a small speech about warmth and safety before the group eased onto the ice.
In single file the anglers carefully made their way across the frozen lake where a 6-inch layer of ice separated boots from water. Red and blue ice shelters sat scattered across the lake’s surface, most of them occupied by men and boys in muted tones, making the group of women — many clad in vibrant pinks and blues — stand out from the crowd.
There seemed to be something about learning from women, surrounded by other female beginners, that eliminated the sense of anxiety that often accompanies a new sport. In a field dominated by men, many of whom learned the sport from their fathers, learning ice fishing as an adult woman can be intimidating.
“I really like the gathering of women,” said participant Lesa Evers. “I like that women are the experts teaching other women.”
BOW’s main goal is to get more women outdoors by providing gear, encouragement, and hands-on instruction.
“You want to do things but you don’t know if you have the right gear, or what gear you have to have, or how hard it is,” Evers said. “This is just so friendly, easy and not intimidating.”
Smith said the program is intended to “break down barriers.” By making these activities more accessible she hopes the workshop will be the beginning for these women, and that they will continue to explore their outdoor interests.
“I heard some people making plans to go hike, and that’s great,” she said. “Just get together and do anything outside!”
Darling also hoped the class would spur an interest in the outdoors, even if it does not include a fishing pole on a frozen lake.
“Some of the ladies here may just get hooked on ice fishing … and some others may go, ‘eh, not my cup of tea,’” she said. “And that’s OK, I’ll go try snowshoeing!’”
BOW offers many different classes and workshops throughout the year, each affordable and designed for beginners. Visit the group's website to learn more http://fwp.mt.gov/education/bow/.
