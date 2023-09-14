On September 1, the U.S. Interior Department announced that the last energy lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area had been relinquished.

This piece of ground surrounded by the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness, is considered sacred to the Blackfeet.

It was also considered so valuable by the Louisiana-based Solenex LLC energy company, they held onto the lease through seven presidential administrations, two federal court fights and 40 years of negotiations.

On this episode, Rob Chaney, managing editor of the Missoulian, fills us in on what has changed.

