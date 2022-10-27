Bad news bears: Berry crop failure drives bears into western Montana towns

Bears have been in the news a lot lately, because they’ve been getting into a lot of things lately.

As drought continues its grip on western Montana, berry crop failures are sending desperately hungry black bears into human environs with unusual frequency and boldness.

This means that conflict-prevention measures are more important than ever, especially in places that may not be accustomed to the hungry bruins.

And grizzlies as always are making front page news as fall sets in when we see the most human-bear conflicts annually.

On today's episode, Joshua Murdock, the outdoors and natural resources reporter at the Missoulian, talks about why this summer and fall have been especially tough for bears.

