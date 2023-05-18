With the swing of a gate Monday at high noon, Montanans gained an additional 5,677 acres of public land in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains.

Shed antler hunters, on foot and mounted, eagerly waited at the border fence to be the first to experience the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management area, Montana's newest WMA, and hopefully find some shed antlers.

Hannah Klitzke, of Billings, found success on her first-ever game range opener, coming back to the parking area with a couple of elk sheds hours into the hunt.

“We thought it’s a new game range maybe not a lot of people know about, but that’s not what happened,” Klitzke said.

Klitzke and dozens of other shed hunters were drawn to the WMA because of its newness and proximity to inaccessible private land that’s known to hold a lot of elk. She said she would definitely come back.

The WMA comprises an area where grassland prairie meets timbered mountains.

Elk in velvet grazed the mountainous meadows as long-billed curlews explored the sage and shortgrass prairie. Antelope danced across the flats trying to avoid the new visitors scouring the landscape for dropped antlers.

Also on hand to christen the event was Gov. Greg Gianforte, who opened the gate, along with representatives from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Shodair Children’s Hospital. Representatives from the Crow, Little Shell and Blackfeet tribes were also in attendance.

“It’s a great day in Montana as we celebrate unlocking over 100,000 acres of public land for folks to enjoy in the Big Snowy Mountains,” said Gov. Gianforte, boasting the expanded public access the WMA provides to adjacent federal lands.

Those include the Bureau of Land Management’s 6,936-acre Twin Coulee Wilderness Study Area and the Forest Service’s 88,696-acre Big Snowies Wilderness Study Area.

As part of the purchase agreement approved by the state Land Board, the governor required the state to keep the land available for cattle grazing.

Dustin Temple, deputy director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, heralded the project as a new approach by FWP to increase access and habitat by sharing the landscape with agricultural producers.

“This new WMA, with our commitment to grazing and agriculture as an active part of management, represents a fresh look for FWP and how we approach habitat projects,” Temple said. "We're committed to making certain that habitat and access projects work collaboratively with the agricultural community."

The land was sold to the state by Helena-based Shodair Children’s Hospital for $8.22 million. The property was donated to the company by the Forrest Allen estate in 2019. Allen’s parents, Stanley and Carrie Allen, homesteaded in the area in the early 1900s.

“I can’t say thank you enough to all the partners involved in this project," said Craig Aasved, CEO of Shodair. "I grew up in the Snowy Mountains on the other side, so to be a part of this is a legacy I’ll cherish forever.”

The sale of the property will help fund the hospital's completion of a $10 million medical office building for genetic services and an outpatient clinic. This is in addition to a new $66 million hospital recently constructed.

Seventy-five percent of the state’s payment for the land purchase came from federal Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration funds with the other 25% from Habitat Montana, which is money collected from hunting license sales and taxes on recreational marijuana.

Shodair was assisted in its attempt to ensure the land went into public hands by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. RMEF awarded its largest grant ever — $250,000 — to help fund the construction of a parking lot, weed treatment and fencing that FWP has planned at a total cost of $714,000.

“Only once in a while do days like this happen,” said Mike Mueller, senior lands program manager for RMEF. “Today is historic and epic and it wouldn’t have happened without the leadership of Gov. Gianforte. This is really important today – conserving open spaces and promoting recreation.”

Aaron Brien, Crow Tribe historic preservation officer, highlighted the significance of the Big Snowy Mountains to his tribe, which they call “the lone mountain” because they saw it as a safe haven. He said the Crow people believe in the power of making wishes.

“So I'll make a wish that people who pass through here will fare well and good things will happen to them for being in this good country,” Brien said.

The WMA still has teepee rings on the landscape. Visitors are reminded not to disturb any artifacts they may find.

The project sailed through the public process with a unanimous vote by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. The state Land Board – made up of Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and state Auditor Troy Downing – voted 4-1 to approve the purchase of the property. Knudsen was the lone dissenting vote.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone in here given my previous comments that I’m not going to vote for this,” Knudsen said in October 2022 when the board voted. “I’m opposed to this. I’ve made that clear to anyone that’s come to talk to me about this. I do think Fish, Wildlife & Parks has an empire-building problem. I do think they have a problem with maintenance and management of a lot of land that they already own, so I’m not inclined to vote for more state ownership of fee land.”

Big Snowy is Montana’s 76th WMA after Bad Rock Canyon WMA outside Columbia Falls opened last fall.

It is located 20 miles north of Ryegate in Golden Valley County.

The WMA is closed each year to public recreation from Dec. 1 through May 15 to allow wildlife undisturbed access to winter range habitat.

Motorized use is restricted to designated roads and parking areas.

Dispersed camping is allowed unless posted otherwise. Camping is limited to 16 days in any 30-day period. Public use is limited to walk-in or horseback access from the two designated parking areas.

— Tom Kuglin and Brett French contributed to this story.