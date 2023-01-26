Anglers favor darkness in search of burbot 'mystique'

Brett Traxler kneeled on the ice as the rod tip bounced in the darkness, reaching out in a fluid motion and lifting as the rod bowed toward the ice.

He cranked the reel for a few seconds until the small ling popped through the hole and onto the ice, its smooth spotted skin flashing shades of green, black and yellow as it flopped in the lantern light. It was one of many ling Brett and his dad Mark had seen in recent years while ice fishing near Helena, but not being big enough for the frying pan, the fish quickly went back down the hole.

The Traxlers make a point to fish for ling through the ice each winter. The expeditions often include friends and co-workers as they enjoy teaching others about one of Montana’s lesser-known species.

“We’ll come out here and we’ll have a fire, get the lawn chairs out and roast hot dogs and invite buddies from work and get six, eight, 10 people out here, and it’s just a good time,” Mark Traxler said. “Not everyone may really get into it like we do, but it’s still a lot of fun.”

Ling, a native of Montana and much of the northern U.S. and Canada, are the only cod-like freshwater fish. They somewhat resemble an eel with long slender bodies and a single median barbel protruding from their chins.

Ling are truly the fish of many names, often called burbot but also lingcod, eel pout, mud shark, lawyer and poor man’s lobster – the latter coming as many anglers prize them for their soft white flesh.

“The table fare is outstanding,” Mark Traxler said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that draws people out is they call it ‘poor man’s lobster.’ People like to boil it and dip it in butter. We usually end up just putting it in a beer batter just like we do perch filets or walleye filets, it’s great.”

In Montana, ling are typically found in major rivers such as the Missouri, Flathead and Yellowstone as well as deep water reservoirs. Although considered secure and stable, they may be declining in some areas due to intensive fishing or suboptimal water flows associated with dams, according to the Montana Field Guide.

Ling spawn in January and February in a remarkable underwater display. They congregate at traditional locations and form into large writhing clusters, moving aggressively as spawning takes place.

Ling range in size, with prime specimens for anglers starting at about 25 inches. But they can get much larger – the state record ling was caught in the Missouri River near Wolf Point in 1989, coming in at 39 inches in length and topping 17 pounds.

The voracious predators become most active in the evening and at night, so the Traxlers set up their gear in the last hour of daylight and fish for a few hours after dark.

“You can catch them at any time of the day, but they just get more active at night,” Mark Traxler said. “They kind of get fired up towards that last hour of daylight, and it’s also nice to come out (before it gets dark) just because it’s such a production just to get all your stuff in the water.”

Anglers use a variety of setups to catch ling through the ice. The Traxlers like to use glowing spoons and treble hooks tipped with a chunk of sucker meat or smelt. Bait is set about an inch from the bottom and rods are clustered along rocky shores with plentiful crayfish, one of a burbot’s favorite meals.

Many anglers prefer tip-ups or rods with a single hook and bait near the bottom, but that setup often means ling will swallow the bait making releasing them more difficult. The Traxlers prefer spoons in their setup, in part to catch ling on the bite and hook them in the lip and making a release easier.

Adam Strainer, Helena-area fisheries biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said the uniqueness of burbot as a sport fish, as well as the quality of their meat, draws not only locals but also traveling anglers to the area.

“I think they sort of have a cult-like following by anglers,” he said. “I think it’s the fact they’re strange looking so you really have this mystique about burbot, and when you have a burbot fishery that is as consistent as it is here, that tends to bring harvest-oriented anglers for a unique experience.”

Ling are managed like other game fish, with goals in management plans and regulations. Their populations are highly cyclical, Strainer said, and tend to follow populations of forage fish. Holter Reservoir, which currently has high perch numbers, has stronger ling numbers while Canyon Ferry, which has lower perch densities, has seen a drop in ling during netting surveys, he said.

“They’re very opportunistic with their diet,” he said. “Their population abundance ebbs and flows with perch, so if you’re recognizing what’s being a healthy burbot population, it’s more of an absence/presence. They’re so cyclical and driven by forage that we know they persist at low levels in certain waterbodies and when you can get the right forage structure in place, you can have these big rebounds.”