Angler who went through ice on Holter thankful for responders, flotation equipment

Richie Whitney says the events that took place on Holter Lake Sunday have changed him as a person.
The 34-year-old Great Falls resident began ice fishing more than two decades ago, including extensive experience on Holter. He knew about ice safety including checking ice conditions as well as potential hazards near pressure ridges or where white crusty ice indicates instability.
So when Whitney returned across Holter from a day of fishing Sunday, he and his two fishing partners kept a close eye on the route they took, especially as they approached a pressure ridge 30 yards away. It was then that the ice gave way under two of them without warning.
“We stopped for half a second and boom the ice went,” he said. “It was like someone just pulled the floor out from under us. I didn’t hear any cracking or anything, just the sound of rushing water.”
Whitney and his fishing partner, who did not respond to a request for an interview, were in the water for less than a minute. Despite both of them breaking through a couple of times trying to get out, his partner successfully made it onto the ice and helped Whitney reach safety. The hole they left was surrounded by solid ice roughly 4-5 inches thick.
“I don’t think either of us panicked – it did take our breath away – but it was like this is what’s happening, this is what we’ve got to do,” he said of being in the water. “Everyone I’ve talked to, I say this can happen to anybody, it can happen, this was fluke ice. It looked like black, solid ice, the same ice we’d been on, and it wasn’t.”
Fortunately, Whitney and his partner wore Striker ice fishing bibs specially designed to provide flotation. The bibs worked, including keeping their heads from going under water, and Whitney hopes that others who frequent the ice will learn from his story.
“Thank God we had that flotation,” he said. “Think about what you’re wearing with the ice gear because right now I know I would get rid of all my gear and start over again with one Berkley pole and I would have my bibs, my flotation for sure.”
Whitney was amazed by how heavy his soaked clothes became, estimating they weighed more than 30 pounds. He worries about those who wear regular heavy winter clothing as other anglers around them wore that day, which take on water and could quickly pull someone under.
Once back on the ice and rejoined by their third fishing partner, they decided before picking a new route to move toward ice they knew to be safe. The temperature was 41 degrees and they remained warm enough in their wet gear. But as they began the trip, Whitney looked down and saw the wind pushing melted water across the surface.
“It’s something I’ve seen a hundred times, I’ve been on the ice forever in my life, but to me the water moving across the ice, to me physiologically after that event, it was cracking, the ice was moving, it wasn’t safe ice even though I knew it was safe ice,” he said.
Whitney, who works in armed security and says he has been in his share of high-stress situations, believes that as the adrenaline wore off and pure exhaustion sunk in, he suffered a panic attack for the first time in his life. Suddenly he felt like he could not move.
“I told my friend that I am absolutely terrified, I’m paralyzed with fear because if I go in again I don’t think I’m going back up,” he said. “I’ve never had fear like that in my life.”
His friends encouraged him to continue and find a safe route, but they quickly realized Whitney was frozen in place. He told them he was going to call for help and they agreed.
Whitney called for search and rescue as darkness approached. His fishing partner, who had not broken through, headed to shore to help guide the rescue party while Whitney and his other friend remained. They were cold but not hypothermic, but the toll of the ordeal and likely dehydration caused them to cramp up.
As they waited, Whitney confided in his friend.
“I told him this is going to change me as a person for sure,” he said. “Most people in this scenario, they would find somewhere to get through – men don’t want to reach out for help. From now on if I ever need help for anything I’m reaching out to anybody we can think of.”
Within an hour and a half of calling, the fishermen could see first responders and search and rescue coming up the long road along the lake. It was undeniably impressive and also calming to see them arrive.
“How the red and blue lights lit up that canyon – I’ve never seen a response like that,” Whitney said, adding that they could hear but never saw a National Guard helicopter that was on standby.
The responders put on ice suits to cross the water, and initially several of them broke through as he saw their flashlights disappear. Finally they found a safe route and made it to them.
Whitney was immediately impressed by their compassion and professionalism. They wanted to put the two fishermen in exposure suits, but he was so stiff he did not believe he could bend his legs to put it on. With the assistance and assurance of the responders, Whitney’s anxiety eased enough that he was able to travel with them back to the road and the waiting ambulance for evaluation.
“I just can’t thank those guys enough, and that’s always the thing people say, but at the end of the day they’re our friends, our family too, and I’m a huge advocate for these guys and they deserve a big pat on the back,” he said. “I’ve thought about it day and night and that team was awesome.”
Whitney was drained physically and emotionally and felt bad for his friends, but said the experience was great in some ways for what he learned. Along with his thoughts about reaching out for help when in need, he says he will no longer ice fish or hunt by himself.
What disturbed Whitney the most were the online comments he read on news reports of the rescue. The search and rescue response drew significant media attention and he was taken aback by the viciousness with which many criticized their decision to fish during the warm spell, reiterating that they had checked the ice with a spud bar and the spot they broke through offered no clues to the hazard.
“I feel like the hunting and fishing community anymore is just getting nasty. Some of these comments that people left on there, I was surprised,” he said.
