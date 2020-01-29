Angler who went through ice on Holter thankful for responders, flotation equipment

“It’s something I’ve seen a hundred times, I’ve been on the ice forever in my life, but to me the water moving across the ice, to me physiologically after that event, it was cracking, the ice was moving, it wasn’t safe ice even though I knew it was safe ice,” he said.

Whitney, who works in armed security and says he has been in his share of high-stress situations, believes that as the adrenaline wore off and pure exhaustion sunk in, he suffered a panic attack for the first time in his life. Suddenly he felt like he could not move.

“I told my friend that I am absolutely terrified, I’m paralyzed with fear because if I go in again I don’t think I’m going back up,” he said. “I’ve never had fear like that in my life.”

His friends encouraged him to continue and find a safe route, but they quickly realized Whitney was frozen in place. He told them he was going to call for help and they agreed.

Whitney called for search and rescue as darkness approached. His fishing partner, who had not broken through, headed to shore to help guide the rescue party while Whitney and his other friend remained. They were cold but not hypothermic, but the toll of the ordeal and likely dehydration caused them to cramp up.

As they waited, Whitney confided in his friend.