Anderson retires from Montana Discovery Foundation after 20 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 20 years of service in partnership with the Helena Lewis-and Clark National Forest, Debbie Anderson announced her retirement on May 1 as executive director of the Montana Discovery Foundation, a nonprofit focused on “connecting the community through nature and education."

Anderson was instrumental in the launch of the Forest for Every Classroom program which brought western Montana teachers inspiration and training to bring to their classrooms outdoors, and SnowSchool, which puts more than 1,500 local students on snowshoes each year.

“Deb has been an integral factor in the establishment of the outdoor curriculum here at Boulder Elementary”, says Kessie Strausser, 6th grade teacher.

Melody Grant from 5th Grade at Boulder comments, “She has generously provided her expertise in many areas, led student learning sessions, led us on snowshoe excursions and much more.”

“Debbie truly is the Martha Stewart of the woods,” Tom Pedersen, retired teacher and Montana Discovery Foundation board member, reminisces on a Youth Forest Monitoring Program backcountry trip. “Deb once cooked a cheesecake under a tarp during a snowstorm in the Scapegoat Wilderness. Anything outdoors she worked into an extravaganza.”