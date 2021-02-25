American Prairie Reserve sees visitation increase in 2020

American Prairie Reserve said it had a surge of visitation in 2020, recording more people staying overnight at its facilities than any previous year.

Overnight reservations last year were up nearly 200% compared to 2019. The increase was driven in part by people seeking respite outdoors from the coronavirus pandemic, and came despite having only 40% of the Reserve’s camping and lodging inventory available due to COVID-19 precautions.

According to Mike Kautz, American Prairie’s director of recreation and public access, 665 reservations were recorded in 2020 from the Reserve’s three huts, and two campgrounds. In comparison, there were 232 reservations recorded in 2019. A reservation is defined as a group reserving one unit of lodging (campsite, hut or cabin), and not a count of individual visitors. Kautz says each reservation had an average group size of four.

In addition, the majority of people visiting the Reserve are Montanans. In 2020, more than 88% of the reservations for American Prairie’s hut system and more than 50% of reservations for the campgrounds came from state residents.

Kautz says this growing interest suggests visitors should consider making reservations earlier this year.