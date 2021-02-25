American Prairie Reserve sees visitation increase in 2020

American Prairie Reserve said it had a surge of visitation in 2020, recording more people staying overnight at its facilities than any previous year.
Overnight reservations last year were up nearly 200% compared to 2019. The increase was driven in part by people seeking respite outdoors from the coronavirus pandemic, and came despite having only 40% of the Reserve’s camping and lodging inventory available due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to Mike Kautz, American Prairie’s director of recreation and public access, 665 reservations were recorded in 2020 from the Reserve’s three huts, and two campgrounds. In comparison, there were 232 reservations recorded in 2019. A reservation is defined as a group reserving one unit of lodging (campsite, hut or cabin), and not a count of individual visitors. Kautz says each reservation had an average group size of four.
In addition, the majority of people visiting the Reserve are Montanans. In 2020, more than 88% of the reservations for American Prairie’s hut system and more than 50% of reservations for the campgrounds came from state residents.
Kautz says this growing interest suggests visitors should consider making reservations earlier this year.
“Word of this pretty unique prairie experience we offer is quickly spreading,” said Kautz. “We fully expect our reservation inventory to fill up quickly this year so anyone who is curious about the lodging options shouldn’t wait too long.”
Reservations for American Prairie’s 2021 visitation season are now being accepted, as of Feb. 1 at www.americanprairie.org/visit.
Supporters of the Montana-based nonprofit received an early booking access benefit starting on Jan. 15, and Kautz says reservations made during that two-week period were also up more than 200%. Every supporter who donated at any level in the past year gained access to that early booking window and received a 20% discount on lodging.
Kautz said online reservations are by no means a requirement to explore American Prairie Reserve.
“Dispersed tent camping on public lands and on the Reserve’s deeded lands is free of charge and anyone is welcome to enjoy it,” said Kautz.
He said visitors should read the safety considerations on the website and prepare adequately.
Visitors can reserve a variety of accommodations for families and groups.
There are now three huts available on American Prairie’s PN unit in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. Each hut costs $128 per night, can host up to 8-9 people and offer kitchens, bedrooms and a bathroom.
American Prairie also has two campgrounds: Buffalo Camp and Antelope Creek, featuring RV sites with full hookups, rental cabins, tent platforms, and potable water. At Antelope Creek Campground, cabins can be reserved for $61 per night, tent sites for $15 per night, and RV sites for $32 per night. At Buffalo Camp, tent sites are $10 per night and RV sites are $15 per night.