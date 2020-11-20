Advisory group tackles Montana's elk management plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The backdrop of a new Gianforte administration, which has already convened an FWP transition task force including a search for a new director, was an early topic. On its current trajectory, the plan would continue through a public process and be finalized under the next administration.

Committee member Joe LaLiberty of Belgrade, a hunter and member of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, asked whether future state officials might look to a different process.

“I just wonder if you see any issues with how that fits with the process, if the new administration would accept the principles that we come up with or there might be an issue with that, if the new governor might like to see a different process?” he said. “… I hope that the work we’re doing won’t be undermined in the future.”

Lindsey Parsons, FWP’s deer/elk coordinator, felt any answers would be speculative but that FWP had embarked on a strong process.

“We’re going to keep on with our plan as we have it now,” she said. “Our thoughts all along is that hopefully the products from this group are durable enough that it shouldn’t matter with the change of administration, it should be something that most Montanans can get behind and support.”