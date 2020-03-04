About 2K hunting licenses to be mailed due to computer glitch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cooper clarified that the high volume of customers did not contribute to the glitch. FWP is able to identify the hunters impacted by the glitch and will notify them via email before mailing the printed licenses to them.

FWP tested the system before the launch on March 1, but Cooper says that due to computer code that is “old and brittle,” the glitch did occur.

“We did test thoroughly but we did miss something – it was on the list but we were spinning through too fast,” she said. “Now we know what it is and it won’t happen again.”

Lemon asked that customers have patience as FWP works its way through technical issues. Because most hunting seasons that require carcass tags are closed, officials do not believe the glitch directly affected many hunters.

Also new for 2020, FWP has done away with paper applications for special draw licenses and permits. Additionally, all applying must have a valid email address. Those without a computer must apply at an FWP office.

March 1 is now the new opening date for applying for all special hunting permits. That means that unlike in the past when application periods differed for various species, the openings all begin at the same time.