The Blackfeet Nation, tucked along the north end of the Rocky Mountain Front, has played host to a tribally managed buffalo herd for decades.

Now in the past, the tribe has sold occasional bison hunts to individuals, but last month marked the first time a tribe in Montanan opened a raffle bison hunt to the public. In partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Blackfeet Nation invited members of the public to enter two trophy bison hunt raffles. People could buy 20 tickets maximum at $10 apiece and the winner had to pay $2,500 to secure the spot.

Jeff Larson out of Victor was the first winner, and reporter Nora Mabie and I headed out to the Blackfeet Reservation in February to see what the hunt was all about. Nora, who covers Indigenous communities for the Lee Montana newspapers, joins me today.

