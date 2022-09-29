A downstream dilemma: Canadian coal mines are seeping selenium into Montana waters

If you have a problem with your neighbor, you’d try to work with them to sort it out, right? Or what if your neighbor’s friend was causing you issues? You’d probably ask your neighbor to talk to their friend about it, right? Well, that’s happening right now with British Columbia and Montana.

Contaminated water from coal mines in British Columbia is flowing into Montana, and it’s harming wildlife in both places that’s sacred to indigenous populations. But Canada, and the coal mining company, don’t seem to want to work with Montana and the U.S. to find a diplomatic solution.

On this episode Joshua Murdock, the outdoors and natural resources reporter with the Missoulian, discusses his coverage of the issue throughout the summer.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.