A day in the Scapegoat Wilderness

The dry fly dropped where whitewash met blue in a pool below the waterfall, swirling for a few seconds until the trout broke the surface and disappeared against a tight line.

What the rainbow lacked in size he made up for in ravenousness and not wanting to allow his bug snack to reach other fish downstream. The trait appeared common in this section of the Scapegoat Wilderness, its wild inhabitants living where colliding tectonic plates, wildfire and water flowing from the mountainsides have molded the landscape into a mosaic of rock, trees and streams.

The Scapegoat has no shortage of iconic places to visit including Scapegoat Mountain, Webb Lake, Heart Lake and Red Mountain, but one special place on the southern Rocky Mountain Front came to mind when deciding where to venture for a story inspired by the 50th anniversary of the wilderness’ designation. It’s a place where I took one of my first backpacking trips with my late-father when the wilderness was perhaps only celebrating its 20th anniversary. And it is memories of hiking along the top of box canyons and spotting trout from above that have become synonymous with the Scapegoat for me.

An unseasonable hot spell hit Montana for the beginning of September this year. As Independent Record photographer Thom Bridge, my golden retriever Rigby and I trekked the steady ascent deeper into the Scapegoat, the cool nearby stream proved an invaluable ally against the sweltering sun. The water moved as it had for millennia, flowing over clear riffles into pools ranging from light blue to nearly indigo as we kept an eye out for rising trout.

We leapfrogged fishing holes for hours and missed far more trout than we caught. Often the rainbows took several passes before committing, but every few holes a fish would immediately race from beneath a dark ledge to bite. Aided by the current, the fish frequently waged an outsized battle before being lifted from the water and quickly released.

The waterfall offered our last access before the box canyon became impenetrable downstream in what might be the most beautiful fishing hole in the wilderness. We fished it hard, trying to sneak a fly into every corner and cliff edge where a trout might be secluded. After catching a couple of small trout, the fishing slowed and we let Rigby take the swim he had been patiently waiting for.

Hiking through the Scapegoat offers the chance to think about its history and how the work of advocates in Lincoln and across Montana half a century ago continues to shape wilderness legislation to this day. It is also a chance to think about what wilderness means in a state largely defined by its wildlands, where disagreement over land management is front page news and how even in a landscape as big as the Scapegoat and larger Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, the ever increasing demands for outdoor recreation will continue to force hard discussions about balancing opportunity and resource impacts.

Undoubtedly not all lands should be wilderness, motorized access is important to many for enjoying public lands, and timber is a valuable resource. The Scapegoat’s fascinating history certainly illustrates this, as factions divided over whether the Lincoln Backcountry would better serve as a source of saw logs and roadside camping than as untrammeled wilderness. Those were difficult conversations between people on both sides committed to their convictions.

But coming from the front country to the backcountry, it is easy to see what those who pushed for this wilderness saw. It is easy to see why some were willing to put their livelihoods on the line, why they spent years convincing elected officials to back protections and why those arguments eventually preserved. It is easy to see why they fought so hard and so long for the Scapegoat.