A bold bid: National developer proposes major expansion to Holland Lake Lodge

Holland Lodge 1

Scores of Swan Valley community members packed the Swan Valley Community Hall to comment on the Holland Lake Lodge proposed expansion on Oct. 4. The meeting was held by officials with the Flathead Forest Service and members of POWDR, one of the largest ski resort operators in North America, to address public concern about the addition of new restaurant, lodge and cabin buildings at Holland Lake Lodge in the Swan Valley north of Missoula.

 ANTONIO IBARRA Missoulian

In early September news broke of a plan to re-develop Holland Lake Lodge. The proposal seeks to remove 10 aging structures and add 32 new buildings, including a new 28-room lodge, a new restaurant and 26 new cabins near the lake.

Originally built in 1924 and last updated in 1947, Holland Lake Lodge Inc. owns the buildings but leases about 15 acres of land from the U.S. Forest Service to operate under a special permit.

The proposal has drawn the ire of many and lead to countless letters to the editor and online campaigns against it.

On this episode Dave Erickson of the Missoulian newspaper helps make sense of what the future may hold for the north side of Holland Lake.

An aerial view of Holland Lake in Montana.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

