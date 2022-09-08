 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50 years later: The past, present and future of the Scapegoat Wilderness

This year the Scapegoat Wilderness marks its 50th anniversary. The 240,000-acre wilderness makes up the southern portion of 1.6-million acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and includes some great backcountry hiking and backpacking. Some of the most well-known locations include Scapegoat Mountain, Webb and Heart lakes and Red Mountain. 

But beyond the beauty of the landscape, the Scapegoat has a fascinating and important history that continues to have reverberations in land management policy today.

This week, Tom Kuglin shares his reporting behind a three-part series on the past, present and future of the Scapegoat wilderness.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

