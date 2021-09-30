Outdoor Briefs

The soil burn severity map, available on Inciweb, identifies areas of soil burn severity by categories of very low/unburned, low, moderate, and high which may correspond to a projected increase in watershed response. The higher the burn severity, the less the soil will be able to absorb water when it rains. Without absorption, there will be increased run-off with the potential of flooding. Response action timing is essential to ensure the emergency stabilization measures are effective.

Visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7845/ to learn more about the work taking place on the Woods Creek Fire by the BAER Team. People can also view the team’s final report at https://bit.ly/3oiDO6V.

State parks board to meet Oct. 7

The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will meet in person 1 p.m. on Oct. 7, at the Montana State Capitol in Room 303.