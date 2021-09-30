Outdoor Briefs

Assessment completed on Woods Creek fire
A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team reviewing the Woods Creek fire has already identified critical issues, evaluated those risks and developed a response strategy, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
Large fires damage soil, which can cause mudslides, weakened root systems in trees and erosion that can pose risk to human safety. BAER teams, which assess and mitigate hazards, consist of hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers, invasive plant specialists and others.
“We are very grateful for the quick action of these scientists and specialists, many directly from our Forest, who are helping to identify and mitigate risks to human life and safety following the Woods Creek Fire,” Townsend District Ranger Mike Welker said in a news release.
The Woods Creek fire burned more than 56,000 acres and was recently listed as 89% contained. It was discovered July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains, 18 miles northeast of Townsend.
The team focused on areas where visitors gather, such as trailheads, campgrounds and road systems. Soil scientists developed a soil burn severity map from satellite imagery that helped hydrologists model potential risks following a storm.
“The fire left a mosaic of fire severity on USFS land, including some large, contiguous headwater areas that burned with moderate to high soil burn severity,” the report states. “Large areas of private land also burned, most of which was in grassy foothills that generally burned with low soil burn severity.”
The soil burn severity map, available on Inciweb, identifies areas of soil burn severity by categories of very low/unburned, low, moderate, and high which may correspond to a projected increase in watershed response. The higher the burn severity, the less the soil will be able to absorb water when it rains. Without absorption, there will be increased run-off with the potential of flooding. Response action timing is essential to ensure the emergency stabilization measures are effective.
Visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7845/ to learn more about the work taking place on the Woods Creek Fire by the BAER Team. People can also view the team’s final report at https://bit.ly/3oiDO6V.
State parks board to meet Oct. 7
The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will meet in person 1 p.m. on Oct. 7, at the Montana State Capitol in Room 303.
The public may comment during the meeting in person or via Zoom. To listen to the meeting and for information on how to join the meeting via Zoom, click on the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board’s webpage prior to the meeting start time. For a full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board meeting webpage.
The board will take action on the Somers Beach Dynamic Beach Project and on the Ackley Lake State Park lease agreement with Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The board will also have a work session to hear updates on:
- Department reorganization
- Hell Creek State Park transition
- Smith River State Park Planning Report
- Flathead Islands Environmental Assessment
- Missouri Headwaters State Park Master Plan
- Parks capital projects approved at the May 27, 2021, board meeting
- Signage
- Weed management
- Fire season
The public is welcomed to listen to the work session, but no public participation will be allowed.
FWP’s website offers live-streamed audio of each Parks and Recreation Board meeting.
Please, leave natural objects alone
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds the public that collecting antlers, horns, skulls and other natural objects is prohibited in Montana state parks, such as Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake.
Shed hunters are reminded to check site-specific regulations and opening dates before venturing afield. For bighorn sheep horns or skulls, on property that allows collection, the law allows a person to recover and possess the horn or horns and attached skull of a mountain sheep that died of natural causes. They are required to present the skull/horns to FWP where they are plugged. A person may not possess mountain sheep parts if the sheep was unlawfully killed, captured, or taken, including being struck by a vehicle.
It’s never legal to collect horns, skulls, and other natural objects in state parks.
A person pleaded guilty in Lake County justice court in January to unlawfully recovering and possessing the horns and skull of a bighorn sheep from the Wild Horse Island Unit of Flathead Lake State Park. That person was fined $2,000 and cannot access the island for two years.
Anyone with information about crimes involving fish, wildlife or park regulations should call FWP’s 24-hour tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.