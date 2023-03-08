Yarbrough named Lincoln district ranger

Jim Yarbrough will serve as the new ranger for the Lincoln Ranger District starting in late March.

“Jim has a track record of working with collaborative groups and local communities to achieve common goals,” Forest Supervisor Emily Platt said in a news release. “With his background working as an engineer and ranger in several Montanan communities, we believe he will be able to offer the leadership required to serve the diverse interests of local community members, support staff on the Lincoln Ranger District, and care for the land.”

Yarbrough now lives in Dillon, where he has spent the last 12 years as a transportation engineer, staff officer and ranger for the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest.

He spent four years in the Navy launching and recovering FA-18 Hornets both on the beach and at sea.

From there he worked for Caterpillar as a field mechanic offering coverage across Colorado. After obtaining a degree in civil engineering from University of Colorado Denver, he moved to Kalispell, Montana and went to work for the Flathead National Forest as a roads manager before taking the transportation planner position on the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest.

He and his wife Cindy are excited to be a part of the Lincoln community. \

The Lincoln Ranger District encompasses the headwaters of the Blackfoot River and is located almost entirely on the west side of the Continental Divide. Management activities include timber production, prescribed burning, grazing, placer mining, and recreation. The district also helps manage the Scapegoat Wilderness and critical habitat for several endangered species. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/ to learn more about the Forest.

Funds OK'd for future fisheries

The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently approved about $470,000 through the Future Fisheries Program (FFIP) to improve Montana fisheries.

Because of this funding, westslope cutthroat trout passage will be improved in the upper Lolo Creek watershed when eight culverts are replaced in Granite Creek. Rainbow trout and brown trout will be kept in the Prickly Pear Creek and out of an irrigation ditch when a diversion is upgraded and a fish screen is installed to separate diverted water from the fish. These are just two out of 10 projects that received FFIP funding.

This year's funding was matched by $2.1 million from outside sources. Landowners, watershed organizations, county governments and nonprofits submitted a total of 11 projects. Ten projects were approved, including seven that are west and three that are east of the Continental Divide.

Beyond those in the Lolo Creek watershed and on Prickly Pear Creek, fisheries improvements include restoration of streams to a natural condition, stream habitat installation, restoring streambanks, improving fish passage through culvert and dam removal, keeping fish out of irrigation diversions and more. Projects will help both native and non-native fish, including bull trout, mountain whitefish, westslope cutthroat trout, brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and Rocky Mountain sculpin.

Applications for the FFIP summer-cycle grants are due May 15 and can be submitted to FWP's Fish Habitat Bureau. Application forms are available at fwp.mt.gov/FFIP or at FWP offices.

Approved FFIP projects

Great Falls area

Spring Coulee Creek culvert replacement (Power, Teton County)

Helena area

Little Boulder River restoration (Boulder, Jefferson County)

Prickly Pear Creek Simmental fish screen (Helena, Lewis and Clark County)

Missoula Area

Flint Creek riparian restoration phase 2B (Hall, Granite County)

Granite Creek fish passage (Lolo, Missoula County)

McKinley Lake dam removal (Missoula, Missoula County)

Nevada Creek restoration phase 6 (Helmville, Powell County)

North Burnt Fork Creek fish passage reconnection (Stevensville, Missoula County)

O’Brien Creek meadows stream restoration (Lolo, Missoula County)

Thompson Falls area

Bull River riparian function restoration (Heron, Sanders County)

Any person or group with a project designed to restore or enhance habitat for wild or native fish may apply for FFIP funding. Applicants are encouraged to work with local FWP fisheries biologists. Landowners and other project partners usually share project costs, extending FFIP dollars.

More information and FFIP applications are available on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/FFIP.

Watercraft stations to open

Several watercraft inspection stations begin operation in early March to check snowbird boat traffic returning from mussel-positive areas such as Lakes Mead, Havasu, Pleasant and Powell. Boat owners coming to Montana must have their vessel inspected for aquatic invasive species (AIS) at a Montana watercraft inspection station prior to launch.

The stations near Dillon, Ravalli and Anaconda will open March 11. FWP works closely with partners for station operation and contracts with the Beaverhead Conservation District for operation of the Dillon station and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for operation of the Ravalli station. Inspections will also be available at the FWP Region 1 office in Kalispell in March to help accommodate requirements for Mac Days.

During 2022, crews conducted more than 119,000 inspections and intercepted 53 mussel-fouled boats. More than 600 boats were found with aquatic weeds.

Late last year, zebra mussels were detected 70 miles from Montana in Pactola Reservoir near Rapid City, South Dakota. Watercraft inspection efforts are being adjusted to address the threat of zebra mussels moving into Montana from the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Watercraft inspection stations are Montana’s first line of defense to prevent the movement of AIS which can have devastating impacts on Montana waterways.

Boat owners should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry before transporting and need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules:

All watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.

FWP celebrates landowners

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 is taking this week to celebrate the landowners who provide public access to hunting and recreation through the Block Management Program.

Dinners were scheduled for Glendive and Miles City.

Travis Muscha, access manager for Region 7, provided a review of the 2022 Block Management Program. There were 321 cooperators throughout southeast Montana who enrolled 243 Block Management Areas. That amounts to more than 2,031,000 acres open to public access in this region alone – 1,485,000+ acres of private land and 546,000+ acres of state and federal lands. He noted that landowner participation in the program is holding steady, with 18 new cooperators this year.

Matt Rinella of Montana Hunters for Access, a local group of sportsmen, told the Miles City audience that the group is trying to round up sportsmen volunteers for work days to benefit Block Management. The group also fund-raised to supply prizes awarded at the dinners as a thank you to those providing access.

Muscha also offered a snapshot of the hunters who tap into Block Management. In 2022, 40,686 hunters utilized BMAS in this area – 23,598 of them residents and 17,088 non-residents. Those sportsmen and women combined to spend 69,192 hunter days afield – 41,515 days for residents and 27,677 days for visitors.

Comment cards returned by some of these hunters indicated that 73% observed game, 31% harvested game, and 93% were satisfied with their hunt.

Hunters overall contribute substantially to Montana’s economy, with all types of hunting combining for an estimated $486 million in expenditures in Montana in 2022.