Since 1964, the Optimist Club of Helena has supported activities, projects, and programs of the Helena area community. We are a service club whose focus is to "bring out the best in young people" of all ages. We do this in many ways, but primarily by raising funds in couple ways and then providing support to local organizations and individuals, oftentimes other nonprofits.

While we certainly appreciate any donations that we receive to use toward our mission, the "gift" that we request right now is the gift of time by members of the community that are willing to join in our mission. Every Optimist Club was formed by people who wanted to reach out to help Youth and the community; people like you and me.

Members of an optimist club usually live in or work in the community. Members have joined together to serve others and to promote optimism as a way of life. Whether you are searching for an outlet to help our community, personal development, or rewarding camaraderie, you'll find what you're looking for in your local Optimist Club. Joiners become more tolerant and empathetic to the needs of their community. Programs and guest speakers offer the members an opportunity to learn, grow and improve themselves. Our meeting guests often feature the youth in the community as they describe their activities and the support (financial or otherwise) they might need. Being able to hear these young people describe their passions helps to reinforce our commitment and allow us to take pride in their accomplishments (and ours).

Individuals or couples interested in giving back to the community in various ways, including helping with fundraising or service projects, as well helping determine the best use of our funds, are welcome. The time commitment really is minimal and the rewards are great. We would love the opportunity to tell you about us, by inviting you to a meeting and sharing our story with you. For information, contact Jon Moe by email at moejon47@bresnan.net or call or text Jon at (406) 439-4284.

Again, we would accept donations and put them to excellent use in the community, but right now we are really looking to increase our membership, young or old.