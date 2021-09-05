This is the most significant legislation for the working class since the passage of the National Labor Relations Act in 1935. Passage of the PRO Act will enhance the collective bargaining power of the American worker and cut bureaucratic red tape that out of state corporations have successfully lobbied into law since the late 1940s.

The PRO Act will empower the American worker and take back what has been stripped away from us for decades. For far too long we’ve allowed corporate America to dictate what the American dream should look like.

It’s time to take that dream back and give American workers an opportunity for a better life.

Unions and employers are not adversaries, they are partners in growing and securing our future. But this relationship cannot be one sided and the PRO Act ensures that the wealth workers earn in our communities stays in our communities for generations to come.

The PRO Act will ensure that nurses can speak up if they are understaffed, that teachers have the resources they need to educate our kids, and that construction workers are safe and highly trained to build our infrastructure.

Together, we will accomplish great things.