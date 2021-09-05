From grocery store clerks, to first responders, to teachers and nurses, to construction workers and miners, workers have kept us moving forward through a once in a century health and economic crisis and thanks is just no longer enough.
Labor Day is a chance to pause and recognize how Montana has been shaped by our collective struggles to better our working lives -- from the riots in the Butte copper mines in the early 1900s to the lockout of the Three Forks Boilermakers in 2018. Our parents and grandparents fought for the place we now recognize as home. This year, we continued that fight by defeating “right-to-work” legislation to ensure we have the leverage we need to keep good paying jobs in Montana.
As we look to the future, much more needs to be done to secure workplace safety and economic prosperity for all of our communities.
Union apprenticeship and training programs are one piece of the puzzle. These programs provide a low- to-no debt pathway to good paying jobs. They are also an important resource for employers looking for dependable and highly trained workers. These programs are a vital tool to fill the needed labor shortages in the trades and depend on a partnership between employers and unions. Ensuring the health of these programs is vital for the overall health of Montana’s economy.
Most importantly, we must push the U.S. Senate to pass the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. With the help of workers everywhere, passage of the PRO Act is closer than ever.
This is the most significant legislation for the working class since the passage of the National Labor Relations Act in 1935. Passage of the PRO Act will enhance the collective bargaining power of the American worker and cut bureaucratic red tape that out of state corporations have successfully lobbied into law since the late 1940s.
The PRO Act will empower the American worker and take back what has been stripped away from us for decades. For far too long we’ve allowed corporate America to dictate what the American dream should look like.
It’s time to take that dream back and give American workers an opportunity for a better life.
Unions and employers are not adversaries, they are partners in growing and securing our future. But this relationship cannot be one sided and the PRO Act ensures that the wealth workers earn in our communities stays in our communities for generations to come.
The PRO Act will ensure that nurses can speak up if they are understaffed, that teachers have the resources they need to educate our kids, and that construction workers are safe and highly trained to build our infrastructure.
Together, we will accomplish great things.
There has never been a more important time than now to ask how we can come together to protect our freedom of speech at work and work to strengthen our local economies. Whether you feel you deserve better pay, better benefits, more equal treatment in your work scheduling, or setting a pathway to retire with dignity and with respect, forming a union is the best way to get these and more accomplished.