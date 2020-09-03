Zoning proposal harmful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a young, Helena native who is working as a professional. I have rented in Helena and find it is already a very expensive place to live. I chose to do so because my family is here and I love my hometown.

Rental prices are going to rise if the county commissioners pass their comprehensive zoning plan. The county did not consider the social and economic impact of zoning on affordability. It has completely disregarded this consideration in favor of arbitrary rules such as the 10-acre lot size requirement.

From the hearings this spring, most county residents do not support the zoning proposal. The citizens and the county government should sit down and have a realistic discussion about how to address the issues of health and safety rather than push far-fetched policies which only harm people.

There is a meeting Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Great Northern Hotel to oppose this ridiculous proposal. I hope the commissioners will consider low to middle income renters and vote against this proposal.

Matt Moog

Helena

